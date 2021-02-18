TikToker Avani Reyes, who put Gorilla Glue on her head, raises $3000 to "fly to LA" for surgery

What started off as a hairstyle gone wrong, thanks to Gorilla Glue, has now turned into an attention-seeking plot, according to most of the internet after Avani Reyes applied the glue to her hair and posted a video online.

As with Tessica's case, this was no different as the glue soon hardened, causing the hair to be glued down, rendering it immutable.

Despite multiple warnings on social media as well as an official statement by Gorilla Glue, Avani Reyes decided to go ahead and apply the adhesive to her hair.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.

The TikToker claimed that she did it unintentionally, but citizens were quick to call her out on social media, stating that this was done on purpose to garner attention and not by accident as claimed by her.

Here's what a few Twitter users had to say:

Like Tessica, Reyes tried to use household items to try and get rid of the glue. However, Gorilla Glue being industrial grade, is waterproof, and only a specialist like Dr. Michael Obeng (the surgeon who did surgery on Tessica's hair) would be able to remove the adhesive with ease.

After failing to remove the glue on her own, Avani decided to visit the local hospital to remedy this situation, but it was of no use. She needed specialized help to get rid of the glue.

She quoted:

"I’m on my way to the hospital right now; my scalp is burning. I need to go to the hospital so they can remove this Gorilla Glue. I have no idea what to do. I tried washing it; it doesn’t come off."

Despite being called out on social media, Avani Reyes managed to start a GoFundMe page for herself to collect funds for surgery. It would seem her prayers were answered after a kind soul donated $3000 via GoFundMe to help get the surgery she needed.

According to the latest reports, Avani will be flying out to Los Angeles for the surgery required to remove the Gorilla Glue.

While social media may have had its reasons for calling her out, irrespective of everything, the Gorilla Glue can cause damage to the scalp if left on for too long. The sooner the surgery gets done, the better.

Who is Avani Reyes?

Prior to being in the limelight for applying glue to her hair, TikToker Avani Reyes posted regular videos about trying different wigs and hairstyles on the social media platform.

It was perhaps during one of these wig tryouts that she used glue to hold it in place, which led to this entire fiasco.

According to her TikTok bio, Avani Reyes does makeup and is a trans woman. She also has a YouTube channel that features a jumble of videos such as makeup tutorials and ASMR Mukbang.