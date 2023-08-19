Spam brand loves Maui T-Shirt: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

Spam brand has collaborated with Hormel Food Corporation to help Maui after the recent wildfires that have destroyed the Hawaiin island. Spam already has a close bond with Hawaii for a long time and this collaboration intends to help the victims of the wildfires.

Spam has already sent three trucks full of their products followed by two more, summing up to around 264,000 cans. The delivery facilities are being taken care of by a nonprofit organization called Convoy of Hope.

Expand Tweet

Spam has also made a new T-shirt called the "Spam Brand Loves Maui" T-shirt. It is currently available for purchase and all the profits earned from it will be sent as donations to the Fire Relief Fund by Aloha United Way for the island.

Spam Brand Loves Maui T-shirt: Price and other details explained

Maui suffered huge losses due to the wildfires that started on the island on August 8, 2023. While other countries are trying to offer some help, Spam Brand has also joined the initiative by delivering their canned meat products to the island.

To get funds for the operation, the company has launched a T-shirt on its website. The benefits accumulated from the sale of the T-shirts would be donated to the Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund. The company has also mentioned the same in the product description.

Expand Tweet

The T-shirts can be purchased by visiting the following website – store.spam.com. It is priced at $20 and is available in different sizes starting from S to 3XL and is in a light blue color. The product description states that people can opt for express shipping but there could be significant delays due to a rise in demand for the product.

Spam's senior brand manager Jennesa Kinscher thanked Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers for their assistance in getting the products delivered as soon as possible. Kinscher said that the people of Hawaii have a "special place" in the history and the hearts of the Spam brand.

"Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back," Jennesa added.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Hormel Foods has worked in disaster relief. Convoy of Hope and World Central Kitchen have been frequent collaborators in offering help to disaster-affected areas.

Rescue teams searching for victims in Maui

The wildfires that started in Maui on August 8, 2023, led to massive destruction on the entire island. It particularly affected the town of Lahaina which was destroyed.

The wildfires damaged more than 2,000 buildings and the entire place suffered losses worth $6 billion. Rescue teams are currently searching for the victims and around 470 workers are involved in the entire operation, as reported by CBS News.

A senior official for Federal Emergency Management Agency Marcus Coleman revealed that around 6,000 people have applied for federal help. Meanwhile, 2,000 households have received help worth $5.6 million until now.