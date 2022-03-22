Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a plan to bring back Jung Ho-yeon

While fans of Squid Game are eagerly looking forward to the next season, they are also clueless about what the second chapter will entail as most of the characters are dead, including the fan-favorite Sae-byeok (played by Jung Ho-yeon). But recent comments by showrunners have left the community abuzz.

In a recent interview, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk speculated on bringing back some of the beloved characters.

Various theories have already begun floating around returning Squid Game characters

At the recently held PGA Awards ceremony, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to Deadline about the future of the series and acknowledged that most Season 1 characters wouldn't return. But he assured the audience that he would “try something to bring them back to Season 2.”

He pointed out Jung Ho-yeon in particular and remarked that next season could see her make a comeback as Sae-byeok’s twin sister. In response, the actress jokingly said:

“I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”

There will be “more great games”

Season 1 of Squid Game saw countless clueless players engage in childish but deadly games to earn a jackpot that will likely end their financial woes. Only Seong Gi-hun (Hwang Dong-hyuk) made it to the end. The season ended with Gi-hun vowing to end the games for good.

Dong-hyuk assured the audience that the upcoming season will have “more great games. His statement could be considered an official declaration for a sequel season. However, Netflix has yet to confirm its development.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say. I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

The director-writer also addressed the overnight success of the series on Netflix and said he was surprised by how it instantly became a global sensation upon release.

“Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise.”

Squid Game Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen