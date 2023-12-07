Squid Game: The Challenge - Who won $4.56 million?

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's most popular and most-watched reality television show has officially come to an end. Season 1 aired its season finale on December 6, 2023, and saw the final three compete for the biggest grand prize in the history of reality television.

During the segment, the final three, Mai, Phill, and Sam were given suits to wear before they went for dinner, much like in the original series. The seating was also similar to the one in Squid Game, in the form of a triangle. Three buttons were placed in the middle, Circle, Square, and Triangle.

The contestants were tasked with pressing one of the buttons which would either turn green, red, or grey. The person whose button turned green was sent to the final challenge and could choose their opponent.

The two players who moved on were Phill and Mai, and Sam was eliminated. Ultimately, Mai took home the grand prize of $4.56 million and became the first winner of Squid Game: The Challenge by playing Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Mai beats Phill in Rock, Paper, Scissors in Squid Game: The Challenge finale

Squid Game: The Challenge aired its season finale on December 6, 2023. During the final segment, the Squid Game-inspired dinner sent Sam packing and led Phill and Mai to the last challenge.

The last challenge was Rock, Paper, Scissors with a twist. The players competed in the children's game and after each round, they were supposed to pick a key to unlock a safe. If they successfully unlocked the safe, they became the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge.

Mai, player 287, noted how happy she was about the game. In a confessional, she said that adult males were likely to pick Rock in the beginning since the rock symbolizes strength. She was correct and won the first round. However, she was unable to unlock the safe.

While Phill won the next round, he was also unable to unlock the safe. Mai continued to beat Phill in the game for the next several rounds, but was still unable to unlock the safe. The contestant noted that she continued to read "the signs."

"I think I'm gonna win," she said in a confessional.

The two continued to play until Mai finally unlocked the safe and became the first-ever Squid Game: The Challenge winner. In a confessional after the win, she said it was "validating" that anything was possible.

"Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up, be a strong person, and focus," she added.

She told Phill that she didn't know whether she wanted to cry or cheer as the finalists hugged each other. She told the cameras that regardless of what someone's fears are, they should fight it with everything they have.

