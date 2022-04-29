Starbucks drive-thru sparks controversy online for Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard tip jars 

Starbucks, per reports, recently triggered a controversy on social media after some stores were found keeping tip jars with the labels of ex-spouses battling in court - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

These tip jars, which have seen an overwhelming amount of support in the jars labeled “Johnny Depp,” have irked many netizens, questioning the ethics of the tactic.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been involved in a bitter legal battle since their separation in 2016. Heard’s 2018 essay in The Washington Post was the primary trigger for the initial defamation suit.

Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard for suggesting Depp abused her. The trial has received much media attention, with audiences hawking every new report. Hence, these tip jars at Starbucks drew the ire of the internet for the trivial treatment of a sensitive case.

TikTok videos show Starbucks drive-thrus with controversial tip jars

A TikTok video posted by Summer Canova features her accessing a Starbucks drive-thru in LA. She gave a dollar to the barista, asking her to put it in the "Johnny Depp" jar. The TikToker can be heard saying,

“One for Johnny.”

The video's caption reads, “Supporting our local baristas and our man,” with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme playing in the background. The video has more than four million views on the app.

What's Trending @WhatsTrending This viral TikTok is exposing a Starbucks store for their Heard vs. Depp Tip Jar. This viral TikTok is exposing a Starbucks store for their Heard vs. Depp Tip Jar. https://t.co/Gzr73rsjYF

Reports of several other Starbucks stores replicating this move have popped up on the app. Per The Independent, some stores had “Johnny Depp” tip jars decorated with hearts and stars. People overwhelmingly supported "Johnny Depp" tip jars, drawing a more opinionated narrative around the case.

Canova’s video amassed thousands of comments. As the video went viral, several users who identified themselves as baristas of the popular chain commented about the tip jars being taken down after sparking an online controversy, The Independent reported. One barista said:

“We had this tip jar at my Starbucks I work at and it kinda feels wrong."

Some baristas even pointed out that the coffee store giant doesn’t allow tip jars to be labeled. Speaking to The Independent, a Starbucks spokesperson noted that the “labels” were inconsistent with the brand’s policy.

“We do not condone the use of tip jars in this manner, so we have removed the labels where reported."

Canova also reported that the drive-thru she accessed removed the jars. But this wasn’t the first time baristas of the global coffee chain had gotten creative with their tip jars. They previously employed the tactic using feuds between fictional characters (Edward-Jacob) and real ones (Will Smith-Chris Rock).

But given the gravity of a legal battle being fought and the massive stakes for the lives of the people involved, a more cautious approach was necessary, or so many online seemed to think.

Internet's reaction to the controversy

Some people seemed to favor the tip jars and Johnny Depp.

ᑕIᖇᗷƳ @cryptic_cirby



we put $4 in the johnny jar @bigbossboze i thought you would find this funny, this is how the starbucks in my town decided to collect tips yesterdaywe put $4 in the johnny jar @bigbossboze i thought you would find this funny, this is how the starbucks in my town decided to collect tips yesterday we put $4 in the johnny jar ☺️ https://t.co/0mdwFo4hRj

Taylor Went @taylorwent local starbucks has a depp/heard split in their tip jar and johnny’s side is teeming with foldable bills and amber’s side has one lone penny in it. love that energy. local starbucks has a depp/heard split in their tip jar and johnny’s side is teeming with foldable bills and amber’s side has one lone penny in it. love that energy.

Many were concerned about the trivialization of the sensitive case into a voting poll for tips.

Haley thee dumb bitch @yungmoneyyost_ Idk besties i just think using the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case as a tip jar idea for Starbucks is an ugly take. Kinda grossed out. Maybe I’m being overly sensitive but domestic violence isn’t really something light hearted ya know. Idk besties i just think using the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case as a tip jar idea for Starbucks is an ugly take. Kinda grossed out. Maybe I’m being overly sensitive but domestic violence isn’t really something light hearted ya know.

caitlyn @itstimeforc8lyn If you see a Johnny/Amber tip jar at Starbucks, I highly encourage you to reach out to the District Manager and report it. They should have the card in the store. We aren’t supposed to have anything written on our tip jars and that store will have to take it down. If you see a Johnny/Amber tip jar at Starbucks, I highly encourage you to reach out to the District Manager and report it. They should have the card in the store. We aren’t supposed to have anything written on our tip jars and that store will have to take it down.

Mikey ❤️‍🔥 @kelab22 I was @Starbucks this morning and they had a tip jar for Johnny Depp or Amber Heard….. whoever decided that was a good idea needs to be fired I was @Starbucks this morning and they had a tip jar for Johnny Depp or Amber Heard….. whoever decided that was a good idea needs to be fired

With the defamation trial ongoing, the role of public opinion in this case is yet to be seen. If history is any indication, then public opinion could become a major factor in influencing the trial's outcome and the lives of those involved.

