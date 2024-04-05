Stephen Colbert struggles to hold back tears as the Late Show remembers executive assistant of 16 years Amy Cole

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert paid tribute to the executive assistant of the show, Amy Cole, in an episode that aired on April 1, 2024. Amy died on March 31 after struggling with an unknown illness. She was reportedly battling cancer, but it remains unknown if the disease played any role in her sudden demise.

Stephen Colbert was spotted controlling his tears and could not speak further while the episode ended with a tribute card that stated:

"Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024."

Cole's obituary on Legacy revealed that she was a part of The Late Show for almost 16 years. She also participated in the philanthropic activities of Radio Lollipop, which shared a statement on its official website in her memory.

The hospital charity recalled Cole's contributions to helping the children admitted in New York and Texas and praised his work in recruiting more volunteers for the organization. The statement read:

"All donations received through this appeal will be shared equally between the Radio Lollipop Texas and New York chapters and will go directly to supporting the children that we work with as a gift in Amy's name."

The organization has requested that people donate to the "Amy Cole Gift for Radio Lollipop." Donations worth $33,298 have been made until now.

Cole's survivors include her parents, two sisters, Abby and Libby, and many nieces and nephews.

Audiences were surprised when Stephen Colbert left his desk without saying much

When the Monday episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended, the people inside the studio were shocked when Colbert told everyone "not to applaud." As the episode was being recorded at the studio, the audience questioned while Colbert stood up and left without saying anything.

A video of the moment also went viral on social media, in which Colbert said "Good Night" to the viewers. A few minutes later, the audience was informed that the recording was over, but they could not see the tribute card anywhere.

As soon as the reason for Stephen Colbert's behavior was revealed, netizens took to different social media platforms to express their grief over Amy Cole's death.

Amy Cole did many other jobs before joining The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She started getting involved in TV shows as an executive and production assistant in 2002. The list includes titles such as Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and The Colbert Report.

As mentioned earlier, Cole joined the international charity Radio Lollipop, which aims to help hospitalized children. Cole was initially a resident of Texas until she moved to Manhattan for better opportunities.

She first enrolled at the St. Agnes Academy and later joined Texas Tech University, followed by Wheelock College. Her obituary stated that her memorial is scheduled to be organized at the Meyer Hall of St. Agnes Academy on April 20.

