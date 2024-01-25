"They should have been arrested, not him": Chris Young's arrest video shines new light on incident as singer's lawyer demands apology

Singer Chris Young's arrest on Monday, January 22, has raised a lot of questions among the public. People magazine reported that charges of disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest were imposed on Young at the time. He was eventually released on bond and will be taken to court on February 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, a video of the arrest has gone viral, where he was spotted being pushed by an agent of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, who took him away after an incident outside the DawgHouse Saloon in Nashville.

The push was a response to Young, who reportedly went near the agent, and he eventually fell on top of a table and chair. He managed to stand up, raise his hands, and walk back.

Netizens have now responded to the video, and one of them demanded the arrest of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents.

A reaction to the viral video (Image via Nick Beres NC5/Facebook)

Chris Young's attorney responds to the video: Arrest and other details explored

Chris Young's arrest video is trending everywhere, and his lawyer, Bill Ramsey, has reportedly requested that the Alcoholic Beverage Commission declare him innocent. An arrest affidavit obtained by People magazine stated that Young allegedly put his hands on one of the agents who eventually pushed him.

However, the viral video shows that it was the agent who pushed Young at first, and netizens shared their reactions to the same.

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Nick Beres NC5/Facebook)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Nick Beres NC5/Facebook)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Nick Beres NC5/Facebook)

Ramsey spoke to Fox News and said that Young being arrested for something he never did was wrong. He continued:

"In light of the video evidence, Tennesse ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client."

Further updates on the case are currently awaited, and Chris Young has not shared any statements so far. People Magazine reported that Young was inside the Tin Roof, and the agents arrived for a compliance check. The agents left Tin Roof when Young reportedly began recording them.

Chris and his friends reportedly followed the agents to DawgHouse Saloon, and as they were coming out of the bar, Chris reportedly pushed one of the agents.

A patron, whose identity remains unknown, interfered in between alongside another agent. While the situation took a worse turn, Chris was taken away by the agents in handcuffs.

Chris Young is well-known for his albums and singles

The State Journal-Register states that Chris Young enrolled at Belmont University and then went to Middle Tennessee State University. He developed an interest in music at a very young age and discontinued his school studies to pursue his passion, as per his website.

His self-titled debut album was released in 2006, and it was a commercial success despite getting mixed reactions. However, the response was more positive towards his second album, The Man I Want to Be, which was released in 2010.

Furthermore, Young has released a lot of singles over the years, such as Voices, Who I Am with You, Famous Friends, and more. Young's new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, is scheduled to be released on March 22, and he has already teased the same through his Instagram posts in the last few weeks.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here