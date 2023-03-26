Who is Phil Kane? American Idol judge Luke Bryan calls him a "country Jackson Browne"

Country singer-songwriter Phil Kane will be seen auditioning on American Idol episode 6, which is all set to air this Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The upcoming episode will document Phil and the final batch of contestants participating in the last round of auditions before the Hollywood Week round of the competition. They will be seen giving their best in hopes of earning a golden or platinum ticket.

American Idol contestant Phil Kane is a country singer-songwriter from Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He won Pawhuska’s Got Talent in 2019 and has participated in several local competitions. For his audition, he will be seen performing his original song Osage County, which will leave the judges impressed.

American Idol @AmericanIdol Don't miss an all-new episode of This season's talent is like no other 🤯Don't miss an all-new episode of #AmericanIdol TOMORROW at 8/7c! This season's talent is like no other 🤯 🙌 Don't miss an all-new episode of #AmericanIdol TOMORROW at 8/7c! https://t.co/w5M0rVUKco

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be an extremely popular franchise. Season 21 of the competition has seen established singers perform in front of the legendary judge trio, pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, and country superstar Luke Bryan. Viewers have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan calls Phil Kane a "country Jackson Browne"

Ahead of his audition on American Idol, Phil Kane introduced himself as an 18-year-old singer and a student at Belmont University, where he studies songwriting. When host Ryan Seacrest asked the contestant what he was writing about, the singer revealed that he penned songs about dirt roads and girls.

He took to the audition stage and performed his original song Osage County while also playing the piano. As soon as he started singing, the judges exchanged smiles and knew that they were witnessing a superstar. Throughout the contestant's performance, the judges' eyes were deeply fixated on him.

The American Idol contestant continued to play the piano even after a few seconds of him finishing his song. All three judges then gave Phil a standing ovation until he made his way back to the main stage. Luke Bryan then called him a "country Jackson Browne," and fellow judges agreed to the new name.

Katy Perry complimented the contestant's notes and piano skills, saying:

"The moment you started playing the piano...Your choices on the piano gave me chills. And then the storytelling of your song..I believe every single word. It was just so real and I really related to it. I'm not even from your little old town but I wanna go and visit now."

The American Idol judge further complimented the contestant for his authenticity and assured him that his talent would get him far in the competition. Lionel Richie then noted that Phil checked all the boxes, including songwriting, parallels, hooks as well as his storytelling.

Phil then explained that he wrote the song when he was 16 years old, which left the judges even more surprised by his talent. Lionel called the performance "dead on the money," and said:

"We know who your character is, we know exactly what your sound is. That was brilliant what you just did. We have an artist. Great job!"

Katy further gave some well-needed advice to the American Idol contestant. She suggested that Phil not compete with fellow artists but showcase his authentic true self, highlighting who he already is.

Luke Bryan then noted that last year's winner, Noah Thompson, was the "simplest, most understated person in the competition." He explained that the contestant was crowned the winner because people believed in him. The judge wanted Phil to understand that and take it as an inspiration.

The American Idol judges then gave their approval, which earned Phil a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of great talent this year. Considering this week will be the final round of auditions, the contestants will bring their best to the judges in hopes of earning their tickets. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's in store.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes