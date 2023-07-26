Is Greg Gutfeld Jewish? Ethnicity explored as Fox News host comes under fire over Nazi concentration camps remark

Greg Gutfeld has been a subject of criticism for some time after he said that the Jews saved themselves from Nazi genocide by proving to be useful. Greg was born to Alfred Gutfeld, who was Jewish, and Greg's mother, Jackie, who wanted to raise him as a Roman Catholic. However, Greg is not Jewish.

The Auschwitz Memorial has expressed its frustration with what Gutfeld said in a post shared through the rebranded social media platform X. The post mentioned that the Jews knew the ways of survival in the Holocaust, but it is important to know that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.

"While it is accurate to acknowledge that some Jews may have survived temporarily due to their perceived usefulness, it is crucial to remember that the Holocaust was a systematic genocide with the ultimate aim of exterminating the entire Jewish population."

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Fox News's Greg Gutfeld just said that the Holocaust wasn't all bad for Jews — because those with "skills" and "utility" survived.



This must be the end. It must stop now.



How much longer can ANY company advertise with Fox News EVER again?

The post clarified that some Jews possibly survived by being "temporarily useful" and that the circumstances leading to the end of the Nazis reign saved them from being killed. They ended by saying that it is necessary not to oversimplify things while addressing this incident.

Greg Gutfeld's family has a few members who were Jewish

Greg Gutfeld was born on September 12, 1964, to Jackie Gutfeld and Alfred Gutfeld. Greg's ethnicity is American white, and he is not Jewish, despite the fact that his father was.

Alfred Louis Gutfeld was Greg's paternal grandfather, and Alfred's parents were German-Jewish. His father, Jacob, was born to Mortiz Gurfeld and Rebecca Kive, and he spent his childhood in Schonsee, Upper Palatinate, Bavaria. Greg's paternal grandmother, Helen Mary Hagenauer, was German, and his great-grandmother was born to Irish parents.

Louise Carlos Cauhape was Greg's maternal grandfather, and his parents were from France and Mexico. His mother was French and Mexican, and he was a native of California.

Greg's maternal grandmother, Bernice Alice Corkery, was a native of California, and her father was from Ireland. Her mother, Ellen, was of Irish descent and a native of Canada.

Greg Gutfeld grew up as a Catholic and first joined Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. He then completed his graduation in English from the University of California, Berkeley.

Greg Gutfeld made the controversial statement during his appearance on The Five

Greg Gutfeld's statement was in response to one of the panelists of The View

Greg Gutfeld was one of the guests on the Fox News talk show The Five on July 24, 2023. The guests were addressing Florida's current educational system, which focused on letting the students know that slaves had skills that could be used for their personal needs.

There was also a Jewish guest named Jessica Tarlov who questioned if someone could speak of the Jews who were killed during the reign of Adolf Hitler at the concentration camps. Greg replied by addressing a Holocaust survivor named Viktor Frankl. In his autobiography, Man's Search for Meaning, Viktor wrote about his time at the concentration camp.

"Did you ever make [read] 'Man's Search for Meaning'? Vik Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility. Utility kept you alive."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates also criticized Gutfeld's statement, saying that the sequence should not have aired on television. He added that Gutfeld's statement is an insult to the memory of those who had to undergo a lot during the Holocaust. He further stated:

"Let's get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop."

Greg Gutfeld has been a part of The Five for a long time and has been the host of shows like Red Eye and Gutfeld!, his late-night comedy talk show.