Why was Chris Young arrested? Charges explored as country music star is embroiled in Nashville flare-up

Singer Chris Young was arrested on January 22, 2024, at Nashville's DawgHouse Saloon. People Magazine noted that Young was arrested after a few Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents entered the bar for an inspection. Local officers charged him with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest. However, according to WSMC4, Young was released later.

While the singer was released from police custody, he is scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2024.

The 38-year-old is known for his successful work in the music industry over the years and has released eight albums to date. He has also appeared in a game show, Barmageddon, which airs on USA Network.

Chris Young had a dispute with the agents which led to his arrest

Chris Young has been trending in the headlines after he was arrested on Monday, January 22, 2024. According to People Magazine, an arrest affidavit revealed that Young was with his friends inside the bar when agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission entered to conduct a compliance check.

Young was drinking at Tin Roof at 8:30 pm local time when the agents came and they found that he was using a valid ID. The agents left the place but the situation seemed to have taken a turn for the worse as Young recorded the inspection on video and also questioned the agents.

The agents went to the DawgHouse Saloon for similar reasons and while they were leaving, Young confronted them outside. The singer reportedly followed the agents to DawgHouse Saloon with his friends before they stood facing each other.

Chris Young reportedly stopped the agents from leaving the place and put his hands on one of their shoulders. The agent pushed Chris, which led to a chaotic situation inside the bar, especially after another agent and a patron tried to diffuse the situation.

Young reportedly appeared intoxicated since his eyes were red and watery and could not speak properly. He was immediately handcuffed and taken to a local police station but has been already released. However, his representatives are yet to comment on his arrest.

Chris Young announced his ninth album earlier this month

As mentioned earlier, Chris Young has released eight albums in his career and fans are eagerly waiting for his ninth album. Music Row states that his upcoming album is titled Young Love & Saturday Nights and it will be released by Sony Music Nashville on March 22, 2024.

The album includes 18 songs and a single from the album, titled Right Now, was released on January 12. Young has penned the lyrics for 15 songs and apart from him, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Thompson have also served as the writers.

Young also shared an Instagram post on January 9 with a video where he announced the album.

"The album pre-save will be available on Friday, January 12th along with a brand new song called "Right Now." Pre-save it now! Link in bio." He wrote on Instagram.

Chris Young's last album, Famous Friends, was released in 2021 and it reached the 13th spot on the US Billboard 200.