How did Chris Young lose weight? Details explored after country star's 60 lb weight loss

Chris Young, the famous country singer recently became the talk of the town after he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. On August 14, 2023, the artist posted a shirtless picture online as he showcased his physique to his fans. In the caption of the post, Young mentioned that he has lost 60 pounds and has been working out for the past year.

His recent post garnered heaps of love and praise as fans hailed him for his dedication to fitness. The Young Love And Saturday Nights singer is currently on tour in the United States. Young is now gearing up to perform in Pocatello, Idaho, and Reno, Vegas as part of the tour.

Chris Young shares "fitness motivation," reveals he lost 60 pounds in one year

Chris Young shared a "fitness motivation" post on Tuesday, while still on tour. In the picture posted on Instagram, Young is seen almost shirtless, with a t-shirt wrapped around his neck. The picture is taken in a low-lit area and it showcases the artist's muscles. The country music singer also sports a black cap as he clicks the mirror selfie.

In the caption of the post, Chris Young shed light on his music career and fitness journey. He mentioned that he has dedicated the last year to the same and while he has lost 60 pounds, he is "still not done."

"This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym. Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here," he wrote.

Several netizens hailed the artist for looking after himself and emphasized the importance of self-care.

Expand Tweet

Multiple fans commented on the country singer's post, complementing his transformation. They expressed how proud they were of him and also shared that he had motivated them to take their health seriously. Several individuals also wanted to know more about the artist's workout routine, diet, training schedule, and more. However, he is yet to shed light on the same.

The recent mirror selfie came about four days after the artist shared another picture from the gym. The Gettin' You Home singer shared a quick selfie featuring himself and his workout partners as he went to Planet Fitness gym before a show.

"Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitnessin West Chester, OH for the pre-show workout today! #letsgo," he captioned the post.

Chris Young's recent music

On July 21, 2023, Chris Young shared the music video for his new song Young Love & Saturday Nights. The song samples famous English singer David Bowie's Rebel Rebel. Chris gushed over the opportunity and shared on social media:

"Not every day you get to cut a country song with David Bowie credited as a writer. Thankful to have been trusted to release this one."

Chris Young's last album Famous Friends released in 2021. It featured in the third spot on the Billboard Country Chart and ranked in the 13th position on the Billboard 200 Chart, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Tomorrow singer is currently on tour and his last show will be in December at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.