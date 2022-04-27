GoldenSky Country Music Festival: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

GoldenSky Country Music Festival, slated for October 15 and 16, has announced its lineup. The inaugural festival will take place at the Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. It will feature Grammy winner Tim McGraw and Take Your Time star Sam Hunt as headliners. This new festival is being organised by the creators of Aftershock festival -- Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with Visit Sacramento.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival tickets

The presale for the festival will go live on April 27 at 10.00 am PT through the festival’s website. While the price for 2-day general admission passes start at $89, single day passes begin at $59.99. VIP options are also available for attendees.

The GoldenSky Beer Festival comes at no additional cost for those who purchase passes before May 6. Afterward, the beer fest admission pass can be purchased for $10 per person, per day or $15 for the weekend.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup

Apart from the headliners Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt, the festival will feature Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell among others.

More about the festival

Aside from the country acts, the debut festival will also feature Sacramento farm-to-fork food offerings, a craft beer hall, the River City Saloon & Dance Hall, the El Dorado Market with local wares, the Fieldhouse Sports Bar and the Loud Lounge.

Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a press release,

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city.”

He further added,

“Our GoldenSky Beer Festival allows fans to tailgate INSIDE the festival with unlimited sampling over 100 craft beers, The Farmhouse will showcase some of the best farm-to-fork offerings in Sacramento, the El Dorado Market will be The place to shop for souvenirs, and we can’t wait to see everyone line dancing in the River City Saloon & Dance Hall. It’s been three years in the making and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be here today, announcing it to the world.”

The inaugural country music festival is slated to take place in Discovery Park soon after The Aftershock festival at the same venue. The Aftershock festival is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 9.It will be headlined by Slipknot, the Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, KISS and My Chemical Romance.

