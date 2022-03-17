Stadium of Fire 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, and more

Stadium of Fire, one of the main events for America's Freedom Festival at the Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo every year, has announced the headliners for the event, which will be held on July 2, 2022.

The Stadium of Fire concert will be headlined by country musicians Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond. McGraw previously performed for the festival in 2016 when he headlined a sold-out show.

Tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, March 25, on Freedom Festival’s official website. According to the festival’s Twitter handle, members of the Freedom Festival's email list will get first dibs. Fans can sign up on this link: bit.ly/3IhYAKt.

The price of the tickets depends on the location of the seat and has options like lower and upper levels and also premium options like luxury club seats. As of now, the option to buy tickets from the official website is not live.

However, the tickets start from $38-80 each, while seats in the lower-level can range from around $100-$180 per ticket. For VIP and premium seating, tickets are around $200-$260 each, according to Ticketsmarter, a ticket resale platform.

An email sent out by the Freedom Festival reads:

“McGraw is one of the most successful artists in the history of country music. In addition to selling more than 80 million records worldwide and dominating the charts with 44 No. 1 singles, McGraw is an author, actor, and outspoken philanthropist.”

McGraw’s hit singles include Live Like You Were Dying, Something Like That, It’s Your Love, and Just to See You Smile. McGraw has been the most-played country artist since his debut in 1992.

Marie Osmond is a world-renowned singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker.

Her debut single, Paper Roses, reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts. Her Top 10 Billboard Magazine album Music is Medicine was the perfect set-up for her latest Unexpected studio album. It debuted at No. 1 Billboard’s Classical Crossover Albums Chart following its December 2021 release.

Catch the two live at Stadium of Fire 2022 on July 2 this year!

