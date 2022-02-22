Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler divorce: Inside their relationship as couple set to separate after 14 years together

American singer Sam Hunt's wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce in Tennessee on February 18, five years after being married to the singer.

As per the court documents obtained by TMZ on February 21, 2022, Fowler has mentioned that she is currently pregnant and is accusing the 37-year-old of infidelity. Their child is due in May 2022.

The Alabama-born nurse alleged that Sam Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery.” The documents also state:

"The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

Documents filed by Fowler request child support and custody of their unborn child, as well as alimony in the form of "transitional alimony," "rehabilitative alimony," and "alimony in the future."

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler had several ups and downs in their relationship

Hunt and Fowler first crossed paths in 2008 and reportedly dated for a few years. In honor of her home state, Hunt named his debut album Montevallo. He also played football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2005-07, which is likely how they came into contact.

Speaking to news outlet E! News, Hunt revealed that he did not actually live in that town but had a special connection to it. He said:

"I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville, I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album."

In 2016, the couple got back together after splitting for some time.

Hunt's representative confirmed to People magazine that the couple were engaged in January 2017. Despite keeping the details of the proposal a secret at the time, Hunt later opened up about it during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, revealing that he proposed to Fowler during a trip to Israel.

Sam Hunt planned a big proposal, but his plans almost fell apart due to a small fight before he popped the question.

The same month, the singer released his song Drinkin' Too Much, which talked about the ups and downs the couple faced in their relationship.

In the lyrics, Sam Hunt apologized to Fowler for using her town's name as his album and also mentioned his wish to pay off her student loans with the songs he wrote about her.

Two months after getting engaged, the pair got married in April 2017 during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia.

In July 2021, while talking to KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show, Hunt revealed his wish to start a family with Fowler, saying:

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

Less than a year later, Fowler filed for divorce from her singer husband, citing adultery as the reason.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee