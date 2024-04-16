Hyunjin, a member of the K-pop sensation Stray Kids, recently graced the covers of the May 2024 issue of Elle Korea in collaboration with Cartier. On April 15, 2024, the idol was unveiled on not just one or two, but six solo covers, as announced across the magazine's social media platforms.

“Want to find out what #HYUNJIN thinks about friendship? Hyunjin graced the cover of ELLE Korea's May 2024 issue and all the 6 types of cover images are just beautiful. STAY tuned for more photoshoots and YouTube interview of Hyunjin!”

The partnership between Elle Korea and luxury jewelry brand Cartier saw the artist donning a variety of outfits matched with jewelry pieces from Cartier.

From exuding sophistication in fuzzy black sweaters and denim jeans adorned with Cartier accessories to making bold statements in striking red leather jackets against unique backdrops, each cover captured a new concept.

Stray Kids Hyunjin flaunts 6 stunning outfits on Elle Korea in collaboration with Cartier

Beyond the visuals, Elle Korea also treated fans to an insightful interview with Hyunjin, offering a glimpse into the idol's life and career.

Reflecting on his experiences, he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of fans, particularly during events like the recent Stray Kids fan meeting and their achievements at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

"The whole time preparing for the fan meeting, I felt like I was practising for the fans. I feel like that energy continued until today, the day of filming. I was able to work hard because I felt like I was not alone and that STAY was always with me,” he said.

When questioned about the significance he places on certain values, Hyunjin emphasized the paramount importance of friendship, stating,

"At some point, I started to think that friendship was a really deep feeling. Although it has already been 7 years since their debut, the members' affection for the team is still special. If this friendship becomes my strong support, I feel like I have nothing to fear in the future."

This highlights the bond shared among the group members and its role in fostering a sense of security and unity within the team.

The Stray Kids artist also emphasized the importance of the process and effort behind their success, stating,

"I believe that the process and effort behind the scenes are more important and the results will follow. I still don't want to be satisfied, and I want to accomplish more."

He expressed gratitude for the support of their fans, acknowledging their role in the group's journey, saying,

"Thanks to the love of our fans, we have come this far step by step, so I don’t think it would be too embarrassing if our skills were not up to par."

During an interview with the magazine, he also reflected on the group's notable achievements, such as winning the 'Best K-Pop' category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and entering Billboard's 'Hot 100' as the first K-pop 4th generation boy group with their track "Rock (樂)" from the mini album "樂-STAR."

The magazine is set to release more photoshoots of the idol as well as a YouTube interview shortly.

