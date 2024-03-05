Stray Kids' I.N's look for the Alexander McQueen PFW show wins the internet: "SIMPLY GORGEOUS"

Stray Kids' I.N attended the Alexander Mcqueen show at Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2024, and pictures of his look soon surfaced online. This show by McQueen marked the much-awaited debut of the new creative director of the fashion label, Seán McGirr.

Stray Kids' I.N attended the show in an all-black ensemble and was seen posing for pictures in a leather trench coat. He added a few accessories and took his look to the next level with a crossbody bag, earrings, a ring, and more. He shared glimpses of his look online and fans were in awe of his outfit for the event.

They took to the comments section of his post on Instagram and appreciated his fashion choices as they believed he looked "simply gorgeous."

Netizen reacts to Stray Kids' I.N's look for PFW show (Image via Instagram/@andressaapantoja._)

Fans in awe of Stray Kids' I.N's look for Alexander McQueen show at Paris Fashion Week

The Stray Kids member I.N donned a black leather trench coat for the Alexander McQueen show, which he buttoned up. He paired the knee-length glossy coat with denim pants, which were tied up. He then completed his look with black chunky boots and jewelry. He gave fans a glimpse of his accessories in the pictures he shared on social media and was seen with sleek silver bar-shaped earrings and the brand's iconic signet ring.

He chose to pull back his hair and was seen with a center partition as some strands fell on his forehead, framing his face.

Fans flooded the comments section of the idol's post after he shared pictures of his look for the event online. They believed the pictures were "adorable" and stated that he looked "perfect."

Post the show, the K-pop idol shared another picture from a rooftop, which also featured the top of the Eiffel Tower. He donned a long black trench coat, which he left unbuttoned as it had wide peak lapels. He paired his with a dark grey sweater, a long chain, and a ring.

The brand's newly appointed creative director Sean McGirr presented his debut line, the 2024 Fall Ready-to-wear collection at the event. As per The Independent, he cited The Birds, McQueen’s 1995 spring collection, as the inspiration for the same.