Subtronics’ TESSERACT Tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

American DJ Subtronics has announced his TESSERACT Tour in 2024, promising an electrifying spectacle in 13 cities across the United States. The tour commences with a thrilling two-night performance on February 16th and 17th.

In Minneapolis, they will set the tone for an epic journey through cities such as Madison, Independence, Chesterfield, Newport, Brooklyn, Boston, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Atlanta, and more. However, if fans do not find their city, wait for additional dates.

Subtronics will not be flying solo on this tour. He's enlisted a powerhouse lineup of talent, featuring special guest Wooli, and supported by HEDEX, Saka, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, Automhate, SuperAve, and Skellytn.

Subtronic's TESSERACT Tour tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29, at 10 AM local time via his official website. Fans can also follow his social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Subtronics' tour will begin in Minneapolis and end in Greensboro

Subtronics will kick off his tour with his Minneapolis concert, scheduled for February 16, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will wrap up his tour with a final show in Greensboro on March 09, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

February 17, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

February 18, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 21, 2024 - Independence, MO

February 22, 2024 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

February 23, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

February 24, 2024 - Newport, KY

February 25, 2024 - Newport, KY

February 28, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

February 29, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

March 01, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

March 02, 2024 - Boston, MA

March 03, 2024 - Boston, MA

March 07, 2024 - Nashville, TN

March 08, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 09, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Event Center

Subtronics, an American dubstep DJ and music producer from Philadelphia, USA, has made a significant mark in the electronic music scene. One of his standout tracks is Griztronics, a collaboration with GRiZ, an electronic artist based in Michigan.

This track climbed to an impressive ninth position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in late 2019. Notably, Kardon, Subtronics' real name, reached tenth on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart in September 2019. Kardon is engaged to fellow music producer and dubstep DJ Sonya Broner, who also goes by the alias Level Up.