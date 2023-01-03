“Such a great episode”: Fans laud Brie Bella as she bags the Barmageddon Golden Cappy

USA Network returned with a brand new episode of Barmageddon, kickstarting the new year with an entertaining installment on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT. This week, the popular game show invited two new celebrities to battle it out again for the Golden Cappy.

Barmageddon is hosted by former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. It is executively produced by Blake Shelton, his co-star, and The Voice host, Carson Daly. The two celebrities introduced to viewers this week were Brie Bella and Sasha Banks.

Brie and Sasha were invited to Blake's Ole Red Bar in Nashville, where they teamed up with a "civilian" whose failed video went viral on social media.

Brie teamed up with Jamie, a VIP of Marketing, who went viral after a video of a Christmas tree falling on her was posted on social media. Sasha teamed up with Alina, who went viral on social media after a video of her setting her dining table on fire while lighting a birthday candle.

WWE News @WWETopicTweets Brie's team wins, congrats to all who participated! Was such a great episode tonight #Barmageddon Brie's team wins, congrats to all who participated! Was such a great episode tonight #Barmageddon

They played a series of five games, and the team with the highest score walked away as the winner. It was a tight competition where they were neck-to-neck with each other. But ultimately, Brie and Jamie won the competition and bagged the Golden Cappy.

Upon witnessing Brie win the episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

"Brie Mode all the way": Fans praise Brie Bella after she won Barmageddon episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was a fun episode to watch and congratulated Brie on her win. Some fans also added that they wish Brie would show up in more episodes.

🌹Emily Montoya🌹 @EmilyMontoyaUIW @BellaTwins I would like to see you (Nikki) take on your sister in a one on one match. By the way, I loved #Barmageddon ! Can’t wait for next week! Goodnight. @BellaTwins I would like to see you (Nikki) take on your sister in a one on one match. By the way, I loved #Barmageddon! Can’t wait for next week! Goodnight.

Amy💫Nicole @1carolinagirl88 #Barmageddon was fantastic again tonight! Had 2 of my favorite women @MercedesVarnado & Brie of the @BellaTwins . And as always Nikki is the best host on TV & I’m not saying bc I’m a big fan. #Barmageddon was fantastic again tonight! Had 2 of my favorite women @MercedesVarnado & Brie of the @BellaTwins. And as always Nikki is the best host on TV & I’m not saying bc I’m a big fan.

NikkiBe1la @Nikkibe1laedits

@BellaTwins I had such a fun time watching this episode BRIE DELIVERED THE BRIE MODE!! #Barmageddon I had such a fun time watching this episode BRIE DELIVERED THE BRIE MODE!! #Barmageddon @BellaTwins

emma @mellagobanks @BellaTwins #Barmageddon bring Brie back for more episodes plsss bring Brie back for more episodes plsss😩😩 @BellaTwins #Barmageddon

Here's a brief recap of what happened on Barmageddon in episode 5

Both teams played five games. The first round was called King Pong where they had to bounce ping pong balls into giant cups using a huge paddle board. The team with the highest score won. It was Brie and Jamie who scored the first point.

The second game they had to play was called Just The Tip, in which they had to draw the picture shown using a pool stick. The third game played was called Air Cannon Cornhole. In this challenge, they had to aim and shoot a cornhole using a giant air gun in the shape of a corncob.

The fourth challenge was called HORSE on a Horse. In this game, the teams had to aim and shoot a target while riding a mechanical horse. They had to use a giant paintball gun in the shape of a hand to shoot at their target.

The final game was called Four Play. This is similar to Connect Four, but the twist was that they had to shoot basketballs into a giant tube. The first team to score four in a row would win. At the end of round 5, the score was tied. Brie and Sasha had to shoot one last time to decide who would walk away as the winner. The Barmageddon celebrity to score first would win.

Brie ultimately made the winning shot, which went straight into the tube. She and Jamie won the episode and redemption on Barmageddon.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET, only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

