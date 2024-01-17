Sum 41's Tour Of The Setting Sum: Everything you need to know 

The Canadian Grammy-nominated Rock Band Sum 41—currently consisting of Deryck Whibley, Dave "Brownsound" Baksh, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo—recently announced details about their final tour.
The band, which has gone strong for almost 27 years, is now finally disbanding after what will be a multi-city tour starting in Omaha, and concluding in their hometown of Ontario in January 2025.
The band also came out with a detailed Instagram announcement on January 16, stating that the journey is coming to an end:
"There comes a time, When it all has to end."
Sum 41’s Tour Of The Setting Sun to conclude in Ontario, Canada
Sum 41 will undergo a multi-country farewell tour whose North American leg will kick off on April 19 at the Astro, in Omaha, Nebraska. From there, a total of 38 performances will be held across North America. The final Sum 41 performance in the tour will take place on October 5 in Las Vegas, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
This will then be followed by a performance at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on November 23. As far as Sum 41's North American tour is concerned, the dates have all been released, alongside the venues:
- April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
- April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave
- April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
- April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
- April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6
- April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
- May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
- May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
- May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
- May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
- May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
- May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
- May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
- September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
- September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds
- September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater
- September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
- September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex
- September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
- September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
- September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center
- September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
- September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
- September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Fans can pre-order their tickets for the specific dates from the official website. Tickets for Sum 41 will be available starting from Friday, January 19, at 10 AM ET.
Following the Nanterre performance, Sum 41 will then be seen conducting its final-ever concert at the Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025. Hence, a journey that started in Ontario will be coming to an end in their hometown as well.
Sum 41 has been nominated for seven Juno Awards in total, and it has won twice. Their song, Blood in My Eyes, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.