Sum 41's Tour Of The Setting Sum: Everything you need to know 

The Canadian Grammy-nominated Rock Band Sum 41—currently consisting of Deryck Whibley, Dave "Brownsound" Baksh, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo—recently announced details about their final tour.

The band, which has gone strong for almost 27 years, is now finally disbanding after what will be a multi-city tour starting in Omaha, and concluding in their hometown of Ontario in January 2025.

The band also came out with a detailed Instagram announcement on January 16, stating that the journey is coming to an end:

"There comes a time, When it all has to end."

Sum 41’s Tour Of The Setting Sun to conclude in Ontario, Canada

Sum 41 will undergo a multi-country farewell tour whose North American leg will kick off on April 19 at the Astro, in Omaha, Nebraska. From there, a total of 38 performances will be held across North America. The final Sum 41 performance in the tour will take place on October 5 in Las Vegas, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

This will then be followed by a performance at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on November 23. As far as Sum 41's North American tour is concerned, the dates have all been released, alongside the venues:

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Fans can pre-order their tickets for the specific dates from the official website. Tickets for Sum 41 will be available starting from Friday, January 19, at 10 AM ET.

Following the Nanterre performance, Sum 41 will then be seen conducting its final-ever concert at the Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025. Hence, a journey that started in Ontario will be coming to an end in their hometown as well.

Sum 41 has been nominated for seven Juno Awards in total, and it has won twice. Their song, Blood in My Eyes, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.