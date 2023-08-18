Summer House star Kyle Cook slams Bethenny x Raquel interview, claims Leviss “Won’t see a dime”

Summer House’s Kyle Cook recently responded to Vanderpump Rules alum Raquel Leviss.

In an interview with Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss delved into the challenges faced by reality TV personalities and their struggles with fair compensation. Leviss herself has had her fair share of controversies. Frankel introduced her as a “victim of reality TV’s exploitation.”

Raquel had claimed that she received little to no financial compensation despite generating comprehensive success for Vanderpump Rules. This disparity and lack of monetary compensation for reality TV stars have been talked about often in recent months. Networks tend to pay their stars through TV exposure and offer little financial compensation for their roles. The controversial interview led to a response from Kyle Cooke, who talked about the hypocrisy of the interview.

Kyle Cooke went after Raquel Leviss on Instagram. (Image via Kyle Cooke, Instagram)

Kyle Cooke criticizes Raquel Leviss for Bethenny Frankel's interview

Cooke is a prominent figure from Bravo’s Summer House. Responding to the Instagram post, Cooke claimed Raquel’s decision to do the interview. Cooke claimed that while Raquel and Frankel talked about Bravo’s exploitation, she added a range of ad spots:

“The irony of it all: Bethenny cashing in ads as she “exposes bravo’s exploits” and gives Rachel “a voice”. She literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I’ve ever listened to. Rachel won’t see a dime lol. I bet she had to pay her way to fly to B just to record this. If this was a true PSA it would be ad free.”

Leviss, via her interview, explored the dynamics of reality TV and the treatment of its stars. She sees herself as one of the victims and claims that networks regularly offered their stars unfair contracts and a lack of residuals. This was in addition to perceived mistreatment, which has also been talked about by a range of other stars.

Cooke, however, saw a sense of hypocrisy in Frankel and Raquel’s actions. He talked about how the interview should not have ad spots if the two were so concerned by Bravo’s exploitation of its stars. Regardless, Raquel has been praised by a range of celebrities and fans.

The interview allowed the star to share her side of the story. As Vanderpump Rules continues to be heavily debated over the treatment of its stars, Raquel’s revelations proved that there is quite a bit of substance to the rumors. Till now, Bravo has not responded to the claims in any manner.