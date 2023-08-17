With her recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast interview, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss made quite a splash again. As a result, Bethenny posted a clip from the podcast where she sat with Raquel Leviss, talking about the cheating scandal of season 10 and everything that went along with it on her social media account.

Katie Maloney commented in the comment section as this post was made, mentioning:

“What in the hot garbage is this?”

For the first time since season 10's reunion, Leviss addressed all the buzz regarding the cheating scandal. Not only that, but Katie Maloney also shared an Instagram story where she talked about a song from Nicholas Fraser:

“You know that trending sound or song … that was like, ‘Why the f**k you lying? That’s been stuck in my head, like, all morning for some reason.”

With this story, She also added a caption:

“Can’t figure out why.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 revealed that Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana with his cast member Raquel. This news was announced on March 2023, leading to the couple's breakup. The cheating scandal became quite popular during this period.

Many fans and celebrities criticized the action of Tom and Raquel, and many others supported Ariana. Raquel Leviss talked about everything from her friendship with Ariana to the cheating scandal during her podcast interview with Bethenny.

This is what Raquel Leviss shared with Bethenny Frankel during her podcast interview

In this podcast interview, Raquel Leviss shared how she and Ariana were not “best friends” and how this "narrative" was made to add drama to the cheating scandal. According to Raquel Leviss, here is what she said:

“Ariana and I were not best friends. We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. [Ariana’s] always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don’t know … pursuing. And that was all great — but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

As she continued, Raquel Leviss also revealed that she never met Ariana Madix besides filming the show:

“Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don’t know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch. [With reality TV], they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying. So, I almost went back … just because of that.”

Further, while discussing her relationship with Tom, Raquel Leviss mentioned that she wasn't in "love" with him but connected with him because he made her feel comfortable and gave her a "non-judgment zone." In addition, she added that she believes even Tom Sandoval is not in "love" with her.

According to ET, Vanderpump Rules season 11 is expected to premiere in February 2024 after filming began in June 2023. The cast members of the show's season 11 are expected to include Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber.

According to Us Weekly, Raquel has not signed a contract for the upcoming season.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.