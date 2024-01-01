BTS member J-Hope wrote a letter to fans on the special occasion of New Year speaking about his military discharge. The BTS member enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, as the second one from the septet members to do so.

On January 1, the agency shared the letter written by the MORE singer. As translated by @ai_jiminily on the X, J-Hope shared a piece of good news saying,

"Happy New Year ARMY ~~~~ It’s 'year 2024', everyone!! Happy New Year (have a lot of blessing in new year) and I sincerely hope that our ARMY will only be filled with happiness in 2024 as well!! If I had to give you some good news in the new year.. Hobi is expected to be discharged (from military) within this year~!!~~ Of course... it's around at the end (of the year)... hahahaha~."

This letter stirred the emotions of fans on social media as they were patiently waiting for the return of the Arson singer. They took to the X to express their feelings.

“My day started with hope”: Fans react to J-Hope's letter on the special beginning of the new year

On January 1, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a New Year's greeting letter written by Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. Along with multiple enthusiastic hashtags, they also shared a photo capturing the silhouette of all seven members of BTS.

Fans were emotional as they read the message where the Jack in the Box singer spoke about his potential discharge from military service.

J-Hope hinted towards a special gift on his birthday in the letter.

"Also, during that time, gift for you will be gradually revealed...!! Please look forward to it!!"

Fans were ecstatic to have received a message from the K-pop idol and took to social media to express their joy.

Furthermore, J-Hope asked fans to look after their health given the cold season. As the Hope World singer concluded his letter, he expressed his love for ARMYs and fans while wishing them happiness in 2024.

"Anyway, since we start 2024 with Hobi's message, hope will be with you and it will be a good start!! Above all else, health comes first!! Don’t get sick!! And let's be happy!! I love you!! Love U ARMY~."

During the last Weverse live session with fans, the J-Hope confirmed his discharge date from military service to be on October 17, 2024.