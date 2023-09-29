"Supportive sisters": BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé attending Crazy Horse Paris to support Lisa's performance has fans swooning over their friendship 

BLACKPINK's Lisa had her first performance at Crazy Horse Paris on September 28, 2023. BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé were also spotted at the venue to show their support. Jisoo and Rosé arrived separately at the venue, but they were seen exiting the spot together in their respective cars. Later, Lisa was also seen greeting her fans after the show.

Fans took the video of both the idols arriving and exiting the venue. Rosé was seen holding a large bouquet while leaving the Crazy Horse.

Yet, the presence of these two idols at the venue warmed fans' hearts, showcasing their strong friendship and support for their fellow group member. Fans are now taking to social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their excitement and reactions. One of the X users, @Blink9595, said:

"Supportive sisters"

Fans swooning over BLACKPINK's small reunion

Since their BORN PINK World Tour finale, the members have been busy with solo activities. Reportedly, three of the BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, are in Paris, whereas Jennie is busy with solo activities with brands like Adidas Original and HERA.

On September 26, 2023, Jisoo attended the Dior Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, whereas Rosé attended the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. Despite their busy schedule, the member's presence at Crazy Horse has turned heads with their small reunion.

Fans are in a frenzy and have shared their response on X.

Fans were also having a meltdown when the video of Lisa circulated leaving the Crazy Horse venue after her first performance. She was seen greeting and giving autographs to fans who were eagerly waiting for her outside.

Speculations on BLACKPINK's contract renewal

BLACKPINK's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment ended in August 2023. However, YG Entertainment has not yet released any official statement on contract renewal.

Earlier, it was speculated that only Rosé had renewed her contract with the agency. It was also reported that Jennie and Jisoo will be establishing their own respective agencies. Whereas, for Lisa, there had been several rumors of her not renewing the contract and signing with a US Label.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment gave an official statement to NEWS1 that the discussions between the company and the girls regarding group activities are still ongoing.

"There is nothing confirmed regarding the contract renewal and future activities for BLACKPINK," YG said.

In other news, it is also speculated that the delay in announcement is due to YG's CEO Yang Hyun Suk's ongoing trial as a witness in BI's drug scandal.

Lisa has two more shows left to perform at Crazy Horse Paris on September 29 and 30. Her cabaret performances feature classic medleys such as, But I Am A Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis? Meanwhile, the tickets for Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris shows are currently sold out.