Survivor 45's Drew Basille was "humiliated" after being ousted by his tribe

As the long-running CBS series Survivor nears the end of its 45th season, some eliminated contestants have already had their say on their journeys on the show. This included Drew Basile, one of the fan favorites to emerge from Survivor 45.

Known for his cascading rants and vivid analogies, Bastille has shown a unique perspective, eventually costing him the show. Basille recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly to reveal his overall experience. He said that he was left humiliated after the incidents of the Final challenge that he was part of.

Drew Basille felt humiliated during his exit from Survivor 45

Basille’s elimination on Survivor 45 had left the likes of Jeff Probst and a range of the series' fans stunned. He ended up walking off the screen without uttering a single word to his tribe and later revealed that he did this to avoid the humiliation he felt.

Basille shared insights into his stay on Survivor 45, claiming that his inability to keep up with the cast’s ever-changing dynamics eventually led to his elimination.

“Yeah, it's funny it projected the anger because I was so humiliated. I was just mortified, and I felt like that demoralization just came through in my final words, which were, I thought pretty soulless — as if it was surveying my life out of body. But yeah, it was crushing.”

Basille claimed he knew he had made multiple mistakes during his stay and regretted being stupid. He claimed that the kind of response he got in the Tribe Council meant that he was reluctant to express himself, leading to him walking off without saying anything.

Basille also revealed that while viewers see a range of partnerships forming on the show, the network chooses to show precisely what they prefer. Basille has also been on the receiving end of a recent clip that saw him utterly dejected after his elimination. He explained that while he regretted the way he behaved, he had enough reasons to be grumpy at the time:

"At the end of the game, I was pretty grumpy. I think that when you're tall, I've heard the food deprivation hits a little bit differently. It becomes a lot harder. It was like, “Oh my god, another day of no food. Struggling man against man.” I'm trying to think of the Thomas Hobbes Leviathan quote. But yeah, I was a little grumpy.”

Basille regrets some aspects of his journey, especially his response to the elimination. However, he concluded by claiming that he learned a lot and made several friends during his time. New episodes of Survivor 45 can be watched on CBS at 8 p.m. ET every Wednesday.