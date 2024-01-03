Susan Noles set to officiate The Golden Bachelor and Theresa Nist's upcoming wedding

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding will be officiated by fan-favorite contestant Susan Noles. The 66-year-old was eliminated from the recently concluded reality show and won viewers over with her personality.

Noles, a popular celebrity who has officiated weddings for more than 10 years, will be presiding over the live, televised ceremony, titled The Golden Wedding, ABC announced on Tuesday. The officiant, who appeared in the first season of the dating show, will perform the ceremony in California.

Susan Noles to officiate The Golden Bachelor wedding

Noles broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote:

"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING 💒 and I’m just beyond excited!!"

Noles also shared a video, in which she was seen telling her daughter that she would be officiating the wedding ceremony. She added Marry You by Bruno Mars in the background and wrote:

"FaceTime with my daughter telling her I'm officiating THE wedding."

Speaking about the wedding, Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, told People before the ceremony that there is one custom they will not be breaking. The latter said that she would "definitely do a bouquet toss" as there are "plenty of women who want to catch that bouquet."

Nist also made it clear that she wanted the other women who dated Turner on the show to be present at the wedding. The former financial services professional confirmed during a For Your Consideration panel at The Times Center in New York City in December that all of the other contestants had received invitations to the wedding, though she was uncertain how many of them would attend.

On Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she also made specific mention of Leslie Fhima, the season's runner-up, stating:

"I would invite Leslie. I don’t know if she would come.”

She additionally listed a few more women she would want to be present on her special day: Edith Aguirre, Pamela Burns, Peggy Dercole, Ellen Goltzer, Renee Halverson-Wright, Sandra Mason, and Sylvia Robledo.

Turner earlier chose Theresa Nist as the woman he wanted to marry with Lisa Phima emerging as the second finalist. While he was initially confused and told both women that he loved them during Fantasy Suites, he eventually believed that he had a deeper connection with Theresa and proposed to her.

"You're the person I can't live without. I love you 1,000% and I'm never going to stop believing that I choose you," he said.

The Golden Wedding will premiere on Thursday, January 4 at 8 pm ET on ABC.