What did Susan Sarandon say? Actress' fascism tweet stirs controversy online

Actress Susan Sarandon recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after comparing a police gathering at deceased NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s funeral to fascism.

The Thelma & Louise star posted a screenshot that contained a tweet from writer and podcaster Danny Haiphong showing a massive crowd of officers joining Rivera’s funeral procession on Fifth Avenue. The original photo came with an “AbolishThePolice” hashtag and had a caption that read:

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

Sean Thornton @SeanTho98192182 Susan Sarandon compares NYC police to Nazis. Susan Sarandon compares NYC police to Nazis. https://t.co/uyWMuwBcZQ

Meanwhile, Sarandon’s image had an additional remark suggesting that if the cops were not needed for any crime on the day of the funeral, they are possibly not needed “any day.” It is not known if the actress created the post herself or shared it from another user.

The statement sparked major controversy online and several people called out the Oscar Award winner for her remarks. The latest drama comes after Manhattan theater actress Jacqueline Guzman was fired from her job for complaining about the crowd gathered for Rivera’s funeral.

Twitter reacts to Susan Sarandon’s comments on Jason Rivera’s funeral

Several social media users criticized Susan Sarandon for her controversial remarks on Jason Rivera's funeral (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon has been a vocal critic of police brutality in America since the late 90s. The actress has often been acknowledged for speaking out against unnecessary and racially-motivated police atrocities.

However, the Dead Man Walking star recently stirred criticism after allegedly comparing the funeral of fallen NYPD cop Jason Rivera’s funeral to a gathering of “fascists.” Rivera and his colleague Wilbert Mora were shot dead on January 21, 2022, while responding to a domestic violence incident in East Harlem.

Hundreds of off-duty police officers came together in Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to pay their final respects to the slain 22-year-old NYPD cop. In light of Rivera’s tragic passing, netizens were left disappointed with Sarandon’s comments on the issue.

Several social media users flocked to Twitter to criticize the actress for her statement:

🍊🌹GETTR @debwjones I'm White Dr Deb🍊🌹#TWGRP 🌹 @Happygirldeb1 @SusanSarandon The 1st Amendment gives YOU the right to tweet comparing a gathering of police officers to fascists for the funeral of slain officers. Many heros who showed up to honor their own, were voluntarily attending out of respect off duty. Tell your children that fact. @SusanSarandon The 1st Amendment gives YOU the right to tweet comparing a gathering of police officers to fascists for the funeral of slain officers. Many heros who showed up to honor their own, were voluntarily attending out of respect off duty. Tell your children that fact. https://t.co/SWx5HYmyTP

Lorraine Evers @lorraineevers @SusanSarandon 2 young men answering a call to help a mom with her abusive son were shot in the face and lost their lives. Those officers came from all across the country to show support. Shame on you. @SusanSarandon 2 young men answering a call to help a mom with her abusive son were shot in the face and lost their lives. Those officers came from all across the country to show support. Shame on you.

Gregory A. Butler @GREGORYABUTLER @SusanSarandon when officers attend police funerals, they do so on their own time, either before or after their shifts - lots of those officers worked a night shift, then changed into their dress uniforms to attend the services, then went home, changed clothes and went back to work @SusanSarandon when officers attend police funerals, they do so on their own time, either before or after their shifts - lots of those officers worked a night shift, then changed into their dress uniforms to attend the services, then went home, changed clothes and went back to work

Jerry Kane @nyjerrykane @SusanSarandon 95% there on their off time. That must break your heart, that level of devotion to each other. @SusanSarandon 95% there on their off time. That must break your heart, that level of devotion to each other.

~*LiV*~ @LivKarmaDreamz @SusanSarandon Wow this is very heartless of you to share. I am a cousin of two police officers. This isn’t a good look for you Susan. @SusanSarandon Wow this is very heartless of you to share. I am a cousin of two police officers. This isn’t a good look for you Susan.

craisytraisy @craisytraisy @SusanSarandon Hey Susan remember on 9/11 all those actors/actresses running up the stairs of burning towers? Or running towards the aftermath? Yeah, me neither… @SusanSarandon Hey Susan remember on 9/11 all those actors/actresses running up the stairs of burning towers? Or running towards the aftermath? Yeah, me neither…

Hazel Eyes @hazelbrunette Susan Sarandon. She doesn’t get it. It means while all of these police officers are at the funeral, they aren’t available to help ppl in a crisis. She should move to a third world country. Susan Sarandon. She doesn’t get it. It means while all of these police officers are at the funeral, they aren’t available to help ppl in a crisis. She should move to a third world country. https://t.co/P13Q3ruSMw

Clay Frith @clayfrith



I’m big on gratitude, so THANKS for helping unite us Susan! 🏼 As sad & baffling as this is from @SusanSarandon , especially since it’s in response to police at a funeral for slain officers, it’s encouraging to see all the Republicans & Democrats BOTH criticizing this behavior.I’m big on gratitude, so THANKS for helping unite us Susan! As sad & baffling as this is from @SusanSarandon, especially since it’s in response to police at a funeral for slain officers, it’s encouraging to see all the Republicans & Democrats BOTH criticizing this behavior.I’m big on gratitude, so THANKS for helping unite us Susan!😊🙏🏼 https://t.co/Xi6zYziU8e

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Sarandon will respond to the backlash in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Jason Rivera’s funeral procession ended after his last remains were taken to St. Patrick's Cathedral from a funeral home in Bronx’s Riverdale.

Edited by R. Elahi