What did Susan Sarandon say? Actress' fascism tweet stirs controversy online

Actress Susan Sarandon recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after comparing a police gathering at deceased NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s funeral to fascism.
The Thelma & Louise star posted a screenshot that contained a tweet from writer and podcaster Danny Haiphong showing a massive crowd of officers joining Rivera’s funeral procession on Fifth Avenue. The original photo came with an “AbolishThePolice” hashtag and had a caption that read:
“I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”
Meanwhile, Sarandon’s image had an additional remark suggesting that if the cops were not needed for any crime on the day of the funeral, they are possibly not needed “any day.” It is not known if the actress created the post herself or shared it from another user.
The statement sparked major controversy online and several people called out the Oscar Award winner for her remarks. The latest drama comes after Manhattan theater actress Jacqueline Guzman was fired from her job for complaining about the crowd gathered for Rivera’s funeral.
Twitter reacts to Susan Sarandon’s comments on Jason Rivera’s funeral
Susan Sarandon has been a vocal critic of police brutality in America since the late 90s. The actress has often been acknowledged for speaking out against unnecessary and racially-motivated police atrocities.
However, the Dead Man Walking star recently stirred criticism after allegedly comparing the funeral of fallen NYPD cop Jason Rivera’s funeral to a gathering of “fascists.” Rivera and his colleague Wilbert Mora were shot dead on January 21, 2022, while responding to a domestic violence incident in East Harlem.
Hundreds of off-duty police officers came together in Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to pay their final respects to the slain 22-year-old NYPD cop. In light of Rivera’s tragic passing, netizens were left disappointed with Sarandon’s comments on the issue.
Several social media users flocked to Twitter to criticize the actress for her statement:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Sarandon will respond to the backlash in the days to come.
Meanwhile, Jason Rivera’s funeral procession ended after his last remains were taken to St. Patrick's Cathedral from a funeral home in Bronx’s Riverdale.