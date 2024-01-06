SYTYCD producer Nigel Lythgoe under investigation for s*xual assault by Sony 

So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), which is set to return to screens on March 4, 2024, is under the limelight after its executive producer, Nigel Lythgoe, was recently sued for s*xual assault by Paula Abdul and two others.

Disclaimer: This article contains details about a s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

In light of the lawsuits, Sony Pictures Television's 19 Entertainment is investigating the claims against Lythgoe and the executive producer himself. Although Nigel Lythgoe has denied the allegations made by Abdul, in a statement, he announced that he has "voluntarily" removed himself from the upcoming season to restore his name.

Elaborating on the same, his statement read:

"I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain."

Fox, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions have since also released a joint statement addressing Lythgoe's departure from the upcoming season and noted that a decision about his replacement is yet to be made.

Paula Abdul sued SYTYCD executive producer for allegedly s*xually assaulting her twice

On December 29, 2023, American Idol star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe, claiming that the SYTYCD producer s*xually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

The first incident allegedly took place while they were filming one of the initial seasons of American Idol. The executive producer supposedly assaulted her while in a hotel elevator by grabbing her "breasts" and genitals as he proceeded to reportedly shove "his tongue down her throat."

Abdul claimed she ran to her room when the doors opened and informed one of her representatives about the same.

A second incident allegedly took place while the two were filming one of SYTYCD's seasons. Abdul claimed that Nigel Lythgoe invited her over for dinner and she accepted, thinking it was a professional invite.

At his house, while she was seated on the couch, the executive producer allegedly attempted to force himself on her as he told her that they would make an "excellent power couple."

The American Idol star freed herself and informed him that she was not interested in his s*xual advances. Abdul further claimed that she once saw Nigel try to assault one of her assistants similarly.

Nigel Lythgoe denies s*xual assault claims

The day after the assault charges were filmed, the executive producer issued a statement denying the allegations. He noted that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the allegations, adding that the two have been "platonic" friends and colleagues for over two decades.

"Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for," he claimed.

SYTYCD is set to return to screens with season 18 on March 4, 2024. However, Nigel will not be serving as a judge.