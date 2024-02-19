“Talk about reaping what you sow!”: Internet reacts as California pit bull breeder found dead in backyard kennel after he was killed by his own dog

A 35-year-old California man was found "mauled" to death by his pit bull on Friday, February 16, 2024. According to law enforcement officers, the victim's body was found in the kennel in the backyard of his Compton residence. The man was believed to be a dog breeder.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) explained officers and paramedics responded to a 911 from a woman who saw her friend in the backyard and "appeared to have been mauled." On scene, officers found the victim's body in one of several kennels, which housed 13 pit bulls, five adults, and the rest puppies.

The incident left netizens shocked, with many stating it was a deserved consequence of the victim's actions.

"Pit bulls can snap": Internet users react to California man's body found in kennel

As news of the Californian dog breeder's body being found in a kennel in his backyard went viral, internet users were quick to express their exasperation. While many remarked that Pit bulls are dangerous breeds, others wondered if the owner was mistreating his pets.

Here are some comments seen on X under @nypost's tweet about the development:

Lt. Michael Gomez with LASD told KTLA speculated on the death based on the footage he reviewed:

"It's believed that he was feeding the dogs, at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and then ultimately they attacked and mauled the victim."

As per city officials, the attack took place on Thursday evening sometime between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. The man lived alone. However, the identity of the victim has not been released at the time of writing this article.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control took custody of the animals with the consent of the victim's father. The pit bulls would be impounded and examined at a nearby shelter.

L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control stated it was continuing its investigation. No other injuries were reported.