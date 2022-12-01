Tell Me Lies season 2: Trailer, cast, tentative release date and more details explored

Tell Me Lies is getting a second season! The provocative drama, currently streaming on Hulu, is expected to explore more of the “tumultuous but intoxicating relationship” of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) in this edition. Tell Me Lies season 2 is expected to go on air by late 2023.

Tell Me Lies premiered in September with the first three episodes, Lightning Strikes, Hot-Blooded, and We Don’t Touch, We Collide, airing on September 7, 2022. The next seven episodes hit the platform on a weekly basis, with the season finale, The Bedrooms of Our Friends, premiering on October 26.

The first season was created and co-executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer, known for writing Fear the Walking Dead, We Are Your Friends, and Queen America. She had written three episodes in the first season and is expected to pen down a few for the second season as well.

What to expect from Tell Me Lies season two?

As per the synopsis, the next season “unfolds over the course of 8 years.” The synopsis reads:

"When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences."

Further, it says that even though their relationship is like “any typical campus romance” at first, “they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives but the lives of everyone around them.”

The series is based on a 2018 book written by Carola Lovering. Goodreads describes the book:

"A thrilling, se*y coming-of-age story exploring toxic love, ruthless ambition, and shocking betrayal, Tell Me Lies is about that one person who still haunts you—the other one. The wrong one. The one you couldn’t let go of. The one you’ll never forget."

Van Patten talks of the season one finale

In the finale of season one, Lucy finds out that Stephen is engaged to her former best friend, Lydia (Natalee Linez). In an interview with Screen Rant, Van Patten said of the unexpected twist:

"I’m like, why? Like, can he get any worse at this point? I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what went down. But it is messed up!”

The actress hoped that Lucy ends things with Stephen to remain sane, but admitted this cannot happen as the show must continue. However, she indicated what to expect in season two. She added:

“It seems like the perfect moment for him (Stephen) to come back into her (Lucy) life because it really seems like she has it together. She's with Max. She went with the stable, good boy… she’s living in L.A., and has a stable job and of course, that’s right when he walks in, but I hope Lucy stays strong for a little bit at least.”

Meet the cast and crew of Tell Me Lies S2

Apart from Van Patten and White, season two also has Catherine Missal, Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder in the cast.

Oppenheimer aside, the series has multiple award-winning actress Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Matthew Matruski, Samantha Schlaifer, Laura Lewis, Jonathan Levine, Shannon Gibson, and Stephanie Noonan as its executive producers.

A still from Tell Me Lies. (Photo via Hulu)

Tell Me Lies is Roberts' fourth project as a producer. The romantic drama has been bankrolled by Mathew Hart, Jessica Badenoch, and Gillian Bohrer via Moppy Productions, Belletrist Productions, Mega Mix, Rebelle Media, Refinery29, and 20th Television.

Poll : 0 votes