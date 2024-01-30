"Terrifying, brutal, and heinous": Vivek Saini Georgia video sparks outrage in wake of hammer attack incident 

On January 16, 2024, Vivek Saini, an Indian national pursuing an MBA in the USA, was tragically killed by a homeless man in Lithonia, Georgia, as reported by NDTV.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details of a violent incident. Readers' discretion is advised.

In a widely circulated video of the incident on various social media platforms, including X, a 25-year-old man identified as Vivek Saini was seen being attacked by a homeless individual named Julian Faulker. The assailant, reportedly a drug addict, is seen using a hammer to inflict fatal injuries on Vivek Saini, resulting in his untimely death.

Expand Tweet

It has been revealed from the surveillance footage of the crime scene that the tragic incident happened at a Chevron Food Mart, a convenience store located at the intersection of Snapfinger and Cleveland Road in Lithonia, on a late Monday night.

Nearly two weeks after the harrowing incident, the news has garnered enough traction online, with netizens reacting in shock and disbelief. In response to the incident, the official X account of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta (with the handle @CGI_Atlanta) described the murder of Vivek Saini as “terrifying, brutal, and heinous.”

Expand Tweet

“Sometimes charity does not yield”: Video of Vivek Saini being beaten to death triggers mass online outrage

MBA student Vivek Saini worked part-time as a clerk at the convenience store in Lithona, where he provided shelter to homeless drug addict Julian Faulkner. As per NDTV, the 25-year-old Indian national showed “kindness” to his killer and even helped him with food (chips), drinking water, and a jacket to keep him warm.

Unfortunately, on the night of January 16, Saini found himself in a distressing situation when he refused to provide “free food” to Faulker. As per Live Mint, he warned the homeless man to leave the premises and told him to call the cops on him. During this confrontation, the latter retaliated with a hammer and kept on hitting Vivek. The news outlet also reported that the fatal attack happened just before Vivek Saini was about to leave for his U.S. residence in the locality.

CCTV footage of the chilling incident has now gone viral over the internet and has triggered mass outrage on X. While some are demanding justice for Saini, others are seeking protests from Indians in the USA. Here are some of the reactions to @KhuttanGuru’s tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Lithona Police responded to 911 calls and arrived at the scene within minutes. However, by then, Vivek was dead, with his bleeding body lying on the floor. Faulker was standing over Saini’s corpse and was later taken into custody. The matter is currently under investigation.

NDTV reported that Saini was struck roughly 50 times on the head and face and suffered multiple blunt-force traumas. According to the Consulate General of India in Atlanta’s tweet, the victim's family was immediately contacted after the incident and was offered “all consular assistance,” including making arrangements to send his body back to India.

Expand Tweet

Vivek Saini, a native of Bhagwanpur village in Panchkula, Haryana, lost his life just 10 days before leaving for his country on January 26, 2024, for a short vacation. He was the son of Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini. Vivek went to the USA to pursue an MBA two years ago and was a “top student” who was looking for a “good job” in the United States, as reported by Live Mint.