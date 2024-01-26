"That last line is an act of war": US Embassy's 'salt in tea' fiasco explained as suggestions sparks wild reactions online 

The US Embassy has unexpectedly gone viral after addressing a scientist’s tea recommendation. In a statement, they explained how it is not in their policy to add salt to tea, as advised by the American scientist.

The ‘salt in tea’ controversy began with author and chemist Michelle Francl’s book Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea, which encouraged tea connoisseurs to include a pinch of salt in tea. In the book published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, she claimed that adding salt can make the beverage less bitter as sodium would “block the bitter receptors in our mouths.”

As the scientist’s argument went viral, the US Embassy released a statement on January 24 that refuted her beliefs. The statement read:

“Today’s media reports of an American Professor’s recipe for the “perfect” cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water… We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our special relationship.”

The US Embassy announced that it is an “unthinkable notion” for them to add salt to tea. They also said that the recipe is not in America’s policy “And never will be.” They ended their statement by saying:

“Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one. The U.S. Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way- by microwaving it.”

Since their statement gained massive traction online, numerous netizens took to social media to express their shock over the occurrence.

“Need to have a conversation about what constitutes a biscuit”: Netizens in a frenzy after US Embassy addresses 'salt in tea’ controversy

Internet users had a field day with the US Embassy’s recent statement. Many were amazed by the government organization’s need to clarify their stance on how Americans prefer to consume tea. Many flooded X with hilarious reactions. A few tweets read:

Michelle Francl's tips for making the perfect brew revealed amid viral 'salt in tea' controversy

Not only did Francl raise eyebrows for recommending consumers put salt in their tea, but she also advised people to use short, stout mugs as the lesser surface area would supposedly keep the tea hot for longer durations. She also claimed that pre-heating one’s mug or teapot is a must.

Addressing the question of whether milk should be added to the drink before water or after, Francl advised people to add milk after the tea is made to ensure that no curdling takes place. She also claimed that the milk should be warmed before adding it to the tea.

Francl also claimed that a small squeeze of lemon could remove the “scum” that appears on the surface of the tea. She also revealed that one can quickly steep teabags by dunking and squeezing them numerous times. She claimed this would also reduce the sour taste created by the caffeine slowly dissolving in the water.

