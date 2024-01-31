"That's some future serial killer behavior": Pen Girl Incident video resurfaces, leaves internet baffled 

Internet sleuths have uncovered a horrifying video, popularly known as the ‘Pen Girl Incident’ on Reddit. Although the jarring event took place last year, the clip has resurfaced to become the topic of interest, as per research done on Google trends.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses disturbing content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Pen Girl Incident video is available on the r/PublicFreakout Reddit forum. The clip was uploaded nine months ago by u/tyforcalling.

In the video, which had amassed over 20K upvotes, one could see a group of teenage boys presenting their project to their classmates in a classroom. Within seconds, one of the presenters can be seen reaching for something from his back pocket. He proceeds to walk towards a girl sitting on the first bench and stabs her eye and neck multiple times with a pen. Classmates can be heard chaotically screaming in the background.

Several internet users were shocked by the occurrence, with one of them commenting in 2023:

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

According to a local news outlet, the Pen Girl incident took place at the Dom Jacson Damasceno Rodrigues Municipal School in Brazil’s Manaus city.

“Textbook school to prison pipeline”: Netizens were appalled by the Pen Girl Incident video, which went viral last year

In 2023, several Reddit users took to the social networking site to express their shock over the occurrence. While many felt sympathetic towards the alleged victim, others wondered whether the teenage aggressor was reprimanded for his actions.

Several netizens shared how astonished they were by the Pen Girl Incident on Reddit. A few responses to the viral Pen Girl Incident video read:

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

Netizen reacts to the distressing stabbing (Image via Reddit)

An update on the victim’s condition was not made available online at the time of writing this article.

According to a Brazilian news outlet, the attacker was detained by school officials and sent to a Manaus city police department. They also reported that the assailant must be charged with attempted murder.

As per the law in Brazil, a minor under the age of 18 is not held criminally responsible for their actions. As per The Guardian, they can possibly be detained for a maximum of three years in “educational centers” to be reintroduced to society.

How the aggressor was held responsible for his actions remains unclear at the time of writing this article.

According to Amnesty International, Brazil’s congress attempted to reduce the age at which a person can be prosecuted as an adult from 18 to 16 years old. However, they did not succeed. The legislation was likely not passed as it breached the UN Convention on the Rights of a Child.

Furthermore, the prison system in Brazil stands as one of the most violent in the world. As per Atila Roque, the former Director Executive of Amnesty International Brazil, “jailing adults and youngsters in the same prison would be catastrophic,” as it could lead to overcrowding and abuse.