“Humbling experience”: Viral video of Chinese man demanding apology from racist leaves netizens impressed 

A video has gone viral on TikTok that shows a Chinese man lecturing an American tourist in China, to not be racist. The video, which was posted by @elonmhzt6u7 has surpassed over 1.8 Million views.

The video, posted on Wednesday, 24th May 2023, is captioned, "This is China!", with an accompanying text overlay and a voice-over that says: "Chinese man told white tourist to not be raicst".

The clip was also reposted in the r/PublicFreakout subreddit by @Romano16 and has gone on to receive over 2.1k upvotes.

Netizens had a lot to say about the video on both platforms. Redditors were mainly confused about the entire situation and sided with the tourist by stating that the man did nothing wrong.

On TikTok, the comments expressed support for the native and said that the whole experience should be, "Humbling" for the white man.

TikTok comments were critical of the tourist (Image via TikTok)

In the video, a Chinese man approaches a white tourist in an airport in China and demands an apology from him. The man repeatedly demands an apology for himself and the person holding the camera.

The American tourist is taken aback and looks confused. A security guard stands in the middle, behind the men as the whole conversation ensues. The tall bespectacled Chinese native, sporting a black T-shirt and dark red pants tells the Block pattern shirt and Blue Jeans wearing tourist:

"You were saying, get the f**k off my way, you were saying that. You are racist"

The Chinese man says, "This is China!" and demands an apology as the American says that he doesn't remember saying anything like that, to which the Chinese man replies:

"I don't care. You don't remember, I remember"

The tourist then apologizes to both of them. The Native says:

"This is China. Don't be rude. I don't care what color you are. This is China."

After which both of them walk away.

TikTok praises Chinese man, calls him "A real standup guy"

The comments section on TikTok was full of praise for the Chinese individual who stood up for himself and his cameraman friend. They called the man a respectful and courageous individual who "repped the set" and showered him with a lot of, "well done"s.

TikTok comments praised the actions of the Chinese man (Image via TikTok)

Other comments called out the American tourist for being disrespectful in another person's home country and said that nobody should say what he said regardless of where they are.

TikTok users were critical of the American tourist's behavior (Image via TikTok)

Reddit comments were an entirely different story. Redditors reacted to the post by Romano16 on r/PublicFreakout by stating that what the white man said was not really racist.

Redditors defended the tourist by saying that he was not racist (Image via Reddit)

Other Redditors claimed that although not racist, what the tourist said was rude and a form of, "Western chauvinistic entitlement".

Redditors called the American man, "rude". (Image via Reddit)

At the time of writing, the video posted on TikTok by @elonmhzt6u7 has amassed over 1.8 million views.

