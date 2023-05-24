Joy Behar’s blackface controversy explored in light of racist Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas The View comment 

The View host Joy Behar is under fire for comments she made on Tuesday's episode. She stated that black Republican and presidential hopeful Tim Scott "does not get" racism. A clip of Tuesday's episode, where she supposedly called out Tim Scott, went viral on Twitter, triggering an instant backlash from users.

In the clip posted by writer and radio host Clay Travis, Behar compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to Tim Scott. She claimed that black Republicans don't get the systematic racism black people have faced in the country. The clip has gone on to amass over 3.5 million views.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Noted expert on black men, Joy Behar, says Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas, two actual black men, don't know what it's like to be black in America.

Her comments caused a massive stir on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many called her out for stating that a black man doesn't get racism. She was also reminded by social media users of her blackface controversy from 2016. Tim Scott himself responded to the clip on Twitter by calling himself the candidate that the radical left fears the most.

Tim Scott @votetimscott



When a Black conservative who believes in the future of this nation stands up to be counted, they lose their minds.



🤷🏾‍♂️When a Black conservative who believes in the future of this nation stands up to be counted, they lose their minds.

That's why I'm the candidate the radical Left fears the most.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Behar and her co-hosts discussed Tim Scott's presidential announcement and reacted to an interview he did with NBC, in which he said:

“what people really want is an optimistic, positive conservative who has a backbone, but also believes that the best is yet to come."

In response to Scott. Behar called him "Professor Positive" and said:

"He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps, rather than to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities."

She added:

"He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence, and that’s why they’re Republicans."

"The black community had my back!": Joy Behar on her blackface controversy

Joy Behar is no stranger to controversy. On a segment of The View, aired in 2016, the hosts were talking about the comeback of curly hair when an old photo of Joy, from the 70s, was shown on a screen. The picture showcased a 29-year-old, curly-haired Joy, with slightly darker skin. She gave context to it by saying:

"It was Halloween. I went as a beautiful African woman."

To co-host Raven-Symoné's question of whether she had tanning lotion on, Joy responded that she wore makeup that was darker than her skin.

Even though it did not initially cause a stir in 2016, the photo resurfaced three years later, in 2019. During this time, there was a vast wave of celebrities and politicians, including then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and actress Luann de Lesseps, who were getting called out for blackface.

The clip of the segment was brought to light in a tweet made by The Wrap editor Jon Levine in February that year.

Jon Levine @LevineJonathan Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a "beautiful African women" at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin"

The show even ran an image of the old photo



The show even ran an image of the old photo Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin”The show even ran an image of the old photo https://t.co/qKQqzDPxyn

Even though she received her fair share of criticism, she remained silent on the issue. Joy Behar was, however, forced to acknowledge the controversy a year later. In September 2020, The View aired a segment, featuring then-Maryland Congressional candidate, Kim Klakic. In a fiery back-and-forth exchange, Kim confronted Joy about her blackface controversy.

Joy defended herself by stating that the black community knew that it was not blackface but an homage. She yelled:

"The black community had my back!"

This was the third time, her blackface controversy has come back to bite Joy Behar.

Twitter calls Joy Behar a racist

Twitter was not thrilled with Joy Behar's latest comments. Users called her a racist and a dangerous foolish white liberal. Many users dug up her blackface issue from years ago and claimed that she doesn't "get it."

Byron Donalds @ByronDonalds Joy Behar doesn't understand that she is a buffoon.



Joy hasn't walked a day in Tim Scott's shoes, my shoes, or any Black person's shoes. She needs to sit this one out. Joy Behar doesn't understand that she is a buffoon. Joy hasn't walked a day in Tim Scott's shoes, my shoes, or any Black person's shoes. She needs to sit this one out. https://t.co/HdpaEdZ5kl

Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore



Joy Behar claims Senator Tim Scott & Justice Clarence Thomas do not know what it means to be black in America. She once told me the black community had her back when she wore Blackface.Joy is a racist. @TheView should be ashamed for keeping her on air.

CJ Pearson @thecjpearson



A Klansmen would never be given a national platform to spout their racist ideology.



White liberals are the most dangerous group of racists on Planet Earth. This isn't hyperbole.

A Klansmen would never be given a national platform to spout their racist ideology.

Joy Behar, however, gets to host The View!

Nicholas Fondacaro @NickFondacaro White woman Joy Behar declares that Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott have no clue what it's like to be a black man in America.

"[They believe] in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the racism that African Americans face in this country." White woman Joy Behar declares that Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott have no clue what it's like to be a black man in America."[They believe] in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the racism that African Americans face in this country." https://t.co/zIFFge8YrV

CCG ALTON @CCGAlton @NickFondacaro So basically white liberals hate when black folks think freely, and love when they acted oppressed.

Sean Spicer @seanspicer I guess her history in Blackface makes her an expert?



Joy Behar tells black men they don’t understand what’s it like to be black men



I guess her history in Blackface makes her an expert?Joy Behar tells black men they don’t understand what’s it like to be black men https://t.co/TgqGfhSarn

TEAM USA 🇺🇸 @__TEAM_USA Joy Behar suggests Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas don't know what it means to be black in America.



Raise your hand if you think Joy Behar should be fired from The View.

Joy Behar suggests Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas don't know what it means to be black in America. Raise your hand if you think Joy Behar should be fired from The View. https://t.co/UsvzYl2wAj

Clifton Duncan @cliftonaduncan Whenever I need a refresher course in The Black Experience, naturally the first person I turn to is Joy Behar.

At the time of writing this article, Joy Behar is yet to respond to any of the criticism.

