"This whole time?": Raven-Symoné pronunciation takes internet by storm

Raven-Symoné's name has been pronounced wrong her entire career, the singer and actor recently informed her fans.
Since her time on the Disney Channel, her name has been referred to as "Raven Sim-moan," but according to the star, that is not how it should be said.
In a TikTok post on Thursday, January 19, Raven-Symoné disclosed that the pronunciation is "See-mon-ye Like Yay."
In the six-second clip, she wrote "Yo, that's Raven-Symoné. It's pronounced See-mon-ye.” The video's caption reads, "Those who know...KNOW... fit was cray that day."
The That's So Raven actor paired the video with a popular TikTok sound in the background, where a voice can be heard saying "Shut up, it's not," and she mouths, "Yes, it is."
Fans have gone ballistic over the revelation, with several complaining that the actor herself was guilty of using the wrong pronunciation throughout her career.
Raven-Symoné is not too hung up on the pronunciation of her name
Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday made her TV debut at the age of three on The Bill Cosby Show, and is still at it 34 years later.
The 37-year-old has left the internet shocked with her name's pronunciation, and fans have made their surprise apparent over social media. Several fans raised the point that the actor herself had been referring to herself with the incorrect pronunciation over the years.
Comments under her TikTok post were filled with fan reactions as well.
One user commented:
"But I don't remember you saying it like that in the little 'I'm Raven-Symoné and you're watching Disney Channel.'"
Another questioned:
"RAVEN!! Why you let them tell you how to say yo own name???"
Many fans also sympathized with the actor and singer's predicament. One pointed out that the Cheetah Girls actor had mentioned the correct pronunciation earlier as well, in a 2013 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
In a follow-up video on Saturday, January 21, posted on her Instagram story, the actress clarified why this was not brought up earlier.
She stated that “at a very young age, I was told not to do that, and it just never left my body.”
She noted she doesn’t really use it unless she’s in French-speaking countries because speakers there know the correct pronunciation of her name. She mentioned that in America, where she's currently living, she sticks to the commonly known pronunciation.
Further, Raven-Symoné commented that any pronunciation is fine with her and fans can call her whatever they like, adding:
"Usually Raven Sim-moan is just fine, I don’t trip over it. I don’t correct people. The correct spelling of my name is pronounced Raven See-mon-ye but you can call me Raven Sim-moan.”
That’s So Raven recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 17. The show’s successor, Raven’s Home, follows the lives of Raven and Chelsea as they navigate single motherhood, careers, and of course, visions of the future. It is currently airing its fifth season on the Disney Channel.
Other celebrities who have corrected their name's incorrect pronunciations include Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, and Camila Cabello.