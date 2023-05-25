“Biggest loser in the entire world”: Man threatens to put cat in blender, leaving netizens enraged

A video of a man threatening to put a cat in a blender has gone viral on social media. In the same, the unidentified person can be seen holding the kitten in a concerning manner while arguing with a pet adoption worker. He can be seen relentlessly arguing with the person, who pleads with him to surrender the cat to them. The clip was quick to go viral on Reddit. It has since been revealed that the young feline was separated from the man in question.

Netizen responds to viral video (Image via Reddit)

Trigger Warning: This article contains information related to animal cruelty. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The video was posted on popular Reddit page Public Freakout. In the same, a man can be seen holding the furry kitten in one hand. The kitten looked incredibly uncomfortable and seemed to be in distress. A pet adoption worker, who looked like a security personnel was heard telling the man:

“Ok. Let me have the kitten before you loose it.”

The man then says that he “maybe” does not want to give up the kitten. The security guard then asks the man to leave. After trying her best, the guard tells the man that she is calling police dispatch to which the man says- “now you’re really not getting the cat back.” When the pet adoption services’ employee asks the man what does he plan to do with the feline, he says:

“I’m gonna put him in a blender… she looks kind of tight.”

Netizens respond to viral cat video

Internet users were outraged by the video. Many could not believe what they heard in the clip. Several people relentlessly attacked him online. A few comments read:

Netizens respond to the viral video (Image via Reddit)

Netizens respond to the viral video (Image via Reddit)

Netizens respond to the viral video (Image via Reddit)

Netizens respond to the viral video (Image via Reddit)

The perpetrator in question has not been revealed. However, several internet users claimed that it was the same content creator behind the viral video where he was seen eating a meal in front of a homeless man. The YouTuber who created the aforementioned content was Trevon Sellers, who also goes by the moniker ‘whatsuptre.’ He has since claimed that the viral video was “scripted” and “fake.” He went on to add that he planned the video alongside the homeless person.

Trevon Sellers is alleged to be behind the viral feline video (Image via Reddit)

For those who are concerned about the kitten, a netizen claimed that the man who was holding the kitten went on to give it to a stranger. The same was confirmed by the Reddit moderator.

The video has surfaced online in light of the viral and disturbing “cat in a blender” video. Chinese content creator Xu Zhi Hui was arrested after posting the clip on social media. PBK News claimed that the internet personality, who is also known as Jack Latio has been abusing felines for a long duration. Internet users were outraged when the video made its rounds.

Poll : 0 votes