Who is whatsuptre? YouTuber faces backlash after pranking homeless people for views

Trevon Sellers, aka whatsuptre on YouTube, has been facing a lot of backlash recently after a video of her pranking homeless people in public went viral on social media. After clips from the piece of media were spread on Twitter and TikTok, a largely negative reaction ensued. The video featured quite a few cruel pranks on the less fortunate, such as promising them food but eating it in front of them.

A large portion of viewers felt it was "highly insensitive" and "tone-deaf" to tell homeless people they were going to get free food and have it in front of them before walking away. After widespread criticism of his video, Sellers took it down. But clips of certain portions of the incident remain online.

"That was pretty evil": Twitter reacts after whatsuptre's recent video about pranking a homeless man

Human Nature @Human101Nature Youtuber buys a homeless person food, then eats it at the last second right in front of him... Youtuber buys a homeless person food, then eats it at the last second right in front of him... https://t.co/gL6Sh3klVA

The video was first uploaded to Twitter by @Human101Nature a couple of days ago and has accrued over four million viewers to date. Since then, others have also re-shared it as outrage at whatsuptre's actions spread across the internet.

The clip is quite insensitive, considering the YouTuber prefaced his "prank" by noting how Los Angeles has a very large homeless population who regularly starve due to financial hardship. Trevon then claimed that his goal was to help one of them today by giving them food. This is what he said:

"Los Angeles, California, has the third biggest homeless population in the United States. And today, it's my job to make sure there is one less hungry person on the streets."

whatsuptre then filmed himself talking to a homeless person near a fast-food joint, asking if he would like some food. As the man sitting on the sidewalk nodded affirmatively, the YouTuber told him that he would give him food and proceeded to walk into the store to get it.

An especially cruel part of the joke was when he returned to the homeless man and listed off all the food he had bought. However, instead of offering the individual that food, whatsuptre just started eating it right in front of him before walking off and giving him some advice. Here's what he said:

"Got you some Sprite, a large fry. Here's your Baconator, man. Hey, I was homeless myself, so I want to make sure you are on the right path, and you're always able to get back on your feet. So, I want you to enjoy this."

While many thought the whole act was set up and that it was not a real homeless person in the video, an overwhelming majority of people agreed that the content was cruel. Here is one individual describing whatsuptre's action as "evil":

"Staged or not, that was pretty evil actions on his part."

I also still don’t understand the trend of doing kind things for others and needing to not only record it but proceed to post it to social media… it’s very interesting behavior. @Human101Nature Staged or not that was pretty evil actions on his part.I also still don’t understand the trend of doing kind things for others and needing to not only record it but proceed to post it to social media… it’s very interesting behavior. @Human101Nature Staged or not that was pretty evil actions on his part. I also still don’t understand the trend of doing kind things for others and needing to not only record it but proceed to post it to social media… it’s very interesting behavior.

𝕷𝖎𝖑𝕲𝖆𝖙𝖘⚰️ @notLilGats @Human101Nature idc if this real or fake, how do i dislike the original video @Human101Nature idc if this real or fake, how do i dislike the original video

Other Twitter users noted how people are willing to do almost anything for views and clout:

Here are some more general reactions from Twitter:

brandon baskin (no relation) @brandonbaskin Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee YouTuber whatsuptre thought it was cool to buy a homeless man food in LA & eat it in front of him 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ YouTuber whatsuptre thought it was cool to buy a homeless man food in LA & eat it in front of him 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/uypfGovl0M the contempt for homeless people in america…something i have personally witnessed….is pervasive. it’s not just “whatsuptre” it’s a lot of you. it’s just a further confirmation of the intense and dehumanizing and violent selfishness that exists inside of the American soul. twitter.com/shannonsharpee… the contempt for homeless people in america…something i have personally witnessed….is pervasive. it’s not just “whatsuptre” it’s a lot of you. it’s just a further confirmation of the intense and dehumanizing and violent selfishness that exists inside of the American soul. twitter.com/shannonsharpee…

His channel: whatsuptre @stillgray If anyone else feels like this guy is a piece of sh*t, go to this YT channel and hit DISLIKE on his videos. It'll mess with reach and profits from views.His channel: whatsuptre @stillgray If anyone else feels like this guy is a piece of sh*t, go to this YT channel and hit DISLIKE on his videos. It'll mess with reach and profits from views.His channel: whatsuptre

lolo @lrendon65 sad! Why would he think it is ok to do what he did! Why even offer him food! To fool him into believing that he wood get the food! 🥹 @Human101Nature This is totallysad! Why would he think it is ok to do what he did! Why even offer him food! To fool him into believing that he wood get the food! 🥹 @Human101Nature This is totally 💯 sad! Why would he think it is ok to do what he did! Why even offer him food! To fool him into believing that he wood get the food! 🥹

Contentush @contentush @Human101Nature Kids, if you want a perfect example of how you shouldn’t be, here ya go. @Human101Nature Kids, if you want a perfect example of how you shouldn’t be, here ya go.

