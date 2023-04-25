 "Wrong on so many levels": Disturbing allegations against Trevon Sellers surface online in wake of Wendy's homeless man prank 

YouTuber Trevon Sellers has garnered immense backlash across social media platforms after posting a video where he bought a homeless man Wendy’s and proceeded to eat the meal in front of him. Several netizens attacked him online and were quick to cancel him. Since the video went viral, past allegations of him getting intimate with a minor have resurfaced online.

Trevon Sellers also goes by whatsuptre on YouTube. He has amassed nearly 10K followers on the video-sharing platform. He recently took to TikTok to prank a homeless man. In the beginning of the video, he explained the homeless population crisis in Los Angeles. He proceeded to speak to a homeless person sitting near a Wendy’s branch. Trevon Sellers offers him an entire meal but instead of giving it to the homeless person, he eats the food by himself right in front of him. Viewers were incredibly upset. One netizen wrote online:

After the video went viral online, he addressed the matter on social media. Sellers claimed that the video was “edited” to make him look like “the bad guy.” He said:

“Fake video I literally knew the guy before I did this and said it was okay. I even bought him food afterwards but y’all edited the video to make it seem like I’m the bad guy. ITS FAKEEE.”

In another social media post, Sellers claimed that the video was “scripted” and that the video that was going viral is not the complete version he had created. He went on to add:

“THIS WAS TAKEN EXTREMELY OUT OF CONTEXT AND I JUST WANT THE WORLD TO SEE THE FULL VIDEO.”

Despite addressing the backlash, the content creator continued to garner heaps of backlash.

Allegations against Trevon Sellers resurfaces online

Meanwhile, a video created by YouTuber Tony Stark titled- The Dark Truth Of Tre Sellers Pt. 1 has come to light. In the same, Stark accuses the content creator in question of having s*x with a minor when he was a 19- to 20-year-old adult. Stark alleged that the alleged victim was between the ages of 12 and 13 years old.

In Stark’s YouTube video, he claimed that he would provide evidence of the alleged r*pe with text receipts, however, the same was not uploaded at the time of writing this article.

Stark also uploaded a video of Trevon Sellers addressing the accusations where he claimed that the alleged victim told him that she was turning 18 years old. He also proceeded to accuse her of extortion and blackmail. Sellers told followers that the alleged victim demanded him to text her back or else she would tell his girlfriend (who was allegedly 17 years old at the time) about what Sellers did to her.

In Sellers’ video, he also told followers that his friends did not have his back and proceeded to cut ties with him.

Those interested in viewing the video where Sellers addresses the allegations, can watch it in the video below:

Trevon Sellers had deactivated his Instagram account at the time of writing this article.

