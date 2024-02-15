"That’s not a sentence I expected to read this morning"- Bizzare logline for Netflix's Chicken Nugget sends Twitter into frenzy

Netflix has had some really creative shows across many languages in the past, but it seems the upcoming Korean drama, Chicken Nugget, will be a step up in creativity from the streaming giant. The upcoming show, which has set a premiere date for March 15, 2024, is about a father's struggle, but with a twist.

The premise for Chicken Nugget will see a woman turning into a single chicken nugget, leaving her father and admirer to find a way to restore her. The offbeat trailer and bizarre logline that came with it has sent the internet into a frenzy, with many fans commenting their opinions about the seemingly odd series.

Many criticized Netflix for its choices in projects, while others seemingly enjoyed the odd storyline, something that may as well work very well for the K-drama.

Fans bewildered by Chicken Nugget trailer, some blame Netflix

Netflix's quality and content selection have been a question for a long time now. Still, the streaming platform has time and again managed to deliver and increase its growth over the years.

Chicken Nugget, a K-drama with a premise that appears to be quite off the grid, is currently being questioned by fans. However, it has still managed to capture the attention of many, even though some potential viewers are making fun of it. Interestingly, many netizens have been unable to criticize the offbeat storyline and have expressed their amusement on X as well.

The trailer for the K-drama depicts a man peering into a seemingly ordinary locker and finding his daughter turned into a single nugget. The trailer is as chaotic as the plot line that has been revealed. With the viewer's attention already on the show, it might as well make for a successful series in the end.

The confirmed cast for Chicken Nugget includes Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Md Rustam Ansari, and Kim Yoo-Jung.

