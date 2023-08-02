"That security guard is so unbothered": Century City Gucci store robbery video goes viral, sparks hilarious memefest online

A video showing a Gucci store at a mall in Century City, California, being robbed by a group of nine men on Monday, July 31, 2023, is making its rounds on social media. According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the grab-and-dash took place at a store at the Westfield Century City Mall around 3:10 pm.

The footage shows nine men in hoodies sprinting out of the Gucci store with several items as the security guard watches helplessly. At one point, one of the thieves is seen picking up the merchandise dropped by those running ahead as he dashes out the doors. A man who seemed to work for the store could be heard calling 911.

A spokesperson with the law enforcement agency added that the culprits drove off in a white SUV and a red Kia. However, the total value of the stolen goods has not yet been revealed.

As news of the theft spread, internet users were left shocked, with many pointing out the security guard's casual and unbothered attitude to the event.

Video from Gucci store robbery sparks sarcastic reactions

Netizens were quick to share their reactions to the grab-and-dash video. Many shared humorous quips and sarcastic memes to criticize the security guard for his lax behavior. Some even suspected whether he was a part of the group responsible.

This is not the first Gucci store to be robbed in July

On Monday, July 11, 2023, a group of six men robbed the Union Square Gucci store at Stockton Street and Maiden Lane in San Francisco. Witnesses from the incident revealed that at least one of the thieves was armed and made off with merchandise worth about $48,000.

"They were pulling things off the shelves and running back and forth, and I saw a gun in the waist, and that really scared me, and at the time, my daughter had just been escorted to the basement to use the bathroom," stated the witness.

No arrest was made in relation to the development. However, SFPD added that their getaway vehicle was used in a separate robbery.

Gucci did not immediately release a statement about the incident.