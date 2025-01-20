TikTok star Shamar Mcco debuted his brand-new dental look on Sunday, January 19, 2025, via Instagram Live. He thanked the Zeus network and its original series Smile: LA for his new set of teeth and dazzling smile while donning a vibrant pink hairdo.

The show is focused on celebrity dentist Dr. Trev Thomas who gives people significant dental makeovers.

In the wake of his dental transformation, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @t_sadiity reshared Shamar’s IG livestream under which @Kbrbie_ commented.

“That underbite is serious, who was the dentist?” the user asked.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Teeth do the face wonders. I’m so happy for him,” one person wrote.

“Shamar’s smile just got upgraded love to see it!” one fan wrote.

“I’m so happy Shamar finding himself. I’m all for this and especially him wanting to be the best version of himself,” wrote another person.

Others continued to weigh in.

“But they ain't fix the underbite,” another netizen said.

“Baby I hope he got the teeth under fixed or breathe gone be funky,” another netizen wrote.

“Even talking clearer IKTRRRR,” an individual wrote.

“Ain never seen him smile that long before,” wrote another person.

All you need to know about Shamar Mcco amid his teeth makeover

Shamar Mcco is a digital influencer from Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to fame in July 2020 after debuting his miscellaneous content on TikTok ranging from dance videos, to lip-sync and comedy reels on his eponymous account.

According to Famous Birthdays, he has over 500,000 followers on the platform alongside active YouTube (13,800 subscribers) and Instagram (253,000 followers) accounts. He also makes music under his stage name, Queen Shamar. In February 2021, his TikTok set to Trey Songz’s Doorbell became viral.

Subsequently, he also gained attention for his versions of Cardi B’s WAP and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love, among others.

While not much is known about his private life, Shamar Mcco is 27 years old and was born in March 1997, as per Gigwise's May 2024 article. He has multiple physical and learning/reading disabilities, including a prominent jawline and a lump under his chest.

Earlier this month on January 7, 2025, Shamar went viral after he took to TikTok and claimed being scammed by his boyfriend Alvo’s cousin, Izzy. Mcco alleged that Izzy acted as his manager and stole money from him.

“I gotta calm my nerve bro because this s**t is crazy… She [Izzy] did this s**t on purpose. Now I gotta go to this state, now I gotta go to that state. I gotta go clean up this s**t… I don’t even got no f**king money… I’m f**king tired,” he shared.

The influencer accused Alvo’s cousin of taking away his “booking money” and defrauding “club promoters.” As he made the claims, he appeared to be upset, screamed during the livestream, and broke down on camera. Mcco concluded by saying that the alleged suspect was locked up.

Instagram account Onsite shared the TikTok video of Shamar Mcco that soon went viral. Following this incident, he briefly deactivated his Instagram. Before this, in October 2024, Shamar was involved in a parking lot altercation after allegedly being caught cheating.

The teaser of the Smile: LA upcoming episode featuring Shamar Mcco’s dental makeover is now available on Zeus.

