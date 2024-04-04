"The best 35 years of my life": Michael J Fox opens up on marriage and his Parkinson's battle in wholesome interview 

Michael J Fox shared his experience of Parkinson’s disease at his Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s musical charity event that was hosted in Nashville on April 2. In the function that was hosted to benefit The Michael J Fox Foundation, the actor and activist shared details about his marriage and how he is boldly fighting the disease he was diagnosed with over 30 years ago.

The Back To The Future alum said in an exclusive interview with People that it is “great” to have a partner who “knows you in a [certain] way.”

“We just make it up as we go along. It’s interesting, being married for 35 years. Yeah, I mean, the joke is you say I’ve been married 35 years, and it’s [been] the best 35 years of my life so think about that one for a second,” he added.

Michael J Fox tied the knot with Tracy Pollan in 1988. The couple is now parents to four children: Sam, Aquinnah Kathleen, Schuyler, and Esme Annabelle, who are 34, 29, 29, and 22, respectively.

At the same event, he also spoke to ET about his struggles with Parkinson's,

"After 35 years or something since I've been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don't think about it [disease] much."

Speaking about his children, he stated that one of his daughters was getting married soon, so “life is good. And it’s been a good year, for sure.”

Michael J Fox opens up about battling Parkinson’s disease at charity event

For those uninitiated, Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition where the brain becomes damaged as time progresses. Some symptoms of the same can include tremors (involuntary shaking of body parts), slowed down movement, and other mobility issues.

Despite being diagnosed at the age of 29, Fox has maintained a positive outlook by focusing on treatments and getting better. He revealed in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“I don’t even think about [it]. Except that I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure – and short of a cure, treatment centers that are really groundbreaking.”

The actor, who rarely makes public appearances at celebrity events, also spoke about his surprise February BAFTAs attendance. Michael J Fox made it to the Royal Festival Hall, London, where he was escorted onto the stage in a wheelchair, but instead of sitting there to give the award, he stood at the podium. He presented the Best Film award and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Speaking about the occurrence, he said:

“That’s what people were responding to at the BAFTAs… The issue is that people really want to believe that we can do things, and I think they see me as somebody who's doing that.”

He also expressed his “surprise” after the audience recognized his “determination and resolve to solve the big problem.” Michael J Fox added:

"People are just saying, 'Thanks for hanging in there and going after this.' And I appreciate that."

The 62-year-old actor also went on to express gratitude towards his family, who have helped him during the challenging time of battling the incurable degenerative disease. Fox said:

“With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I’ve been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them, and do new things.”

The actor went on to add that he is eager to have “new experiences” “that push forward” even through his foundation.

Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and other country musicians performed at his recent charity event, which was attended by a number of celebrities.