Snoop Dogg's 'Cali To Canada' 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Snoop Dogg’s Cali To Canada 2024 tour is scheduled to take place from June 3, 2024, to June 25, 2024, in venues across Canada. The tour will feature performances in cities including Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, and more. DJ Quik and Warren G will also join the artist on his much-awaited tour.

The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram account on April 2, 2024.

"I’m bringin Cali to Canada!!! With special guests Warren G n DJ Quik," he wrote.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code CALI2CANADA. General tickets will be available from April 5, 2024, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

It is important to note that ticket prices will vary depending on the choice of seat and availability.

Snoop Dogg's Cali To Canada 2024 tour dates and venues

Snoop Dogg will begin the series of shows with a performance at the Lovers & Friends event on May 4, 2024. Apart from the singer, artists such as Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, and Nelly Furtado will also take the stage.

Snoop Dogg will embark on his newly announced tour with DJ Quik and Warren G. DJ Quik is best known for his debut album, Quik Is the Name, while Warren G is hailed for the album Regulate... G Funk Era.

The full list of dates and venues for Snoop Dogg's 'Cali To Canada' 2024 tour is given below:

June 3, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre

June 6, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre

June 9, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell

June 11, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

June 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 14, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

June 17, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

June 19, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre

June 20, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

June 21, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

June 25, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Snoop Dogg has recently been the talk of the town as fans await the release of his latest studio album, Missionary. As per Vibe, Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about the artist's upcoming album as he shed light on Snoop's debut project and said:

"The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced on Snoop. Thirty years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album."

Snoop Dogg spoke about the album in an interview with Good Morning America on January 4, 2024. In a conversation with Michael Strahan, he revealed that he and Dr. Dre had been working on the record for eight months at the time and said:

"I can let the rabbit out the hat. I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past 8 months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up."

Producer Smithy also shed light on the project as he spoke to AllHipHop in an interview published in May 2023 and promised that the album would have "great music."

"It’s gonna be great music. That’s not even the given. What people won’t expect is the level of execution that Snoop is committed to. Snoop’s in his bag."

The producer continued:

"I was in Hawaii working with other projects last week. He called me, I’m three hours behind. It has to be 8 in the morning. He’s like 'Man, this is Snoop. Little bro, I ain’t seen Dre this excited since The Chronic. He’s really excited about what we’re doing.'"

While the release date for the upcoming project has not been announced as of this writing, fans are excited to see Snoop Dogg take the stage and perform during his Cali To Canada tour.