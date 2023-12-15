“The best people”: Fans react as BM reveals how Stray Kids members enjoyed and cheered during KARD's performance at Asia Artist Awards 2023

Kpop co-ed group KARD gave an astonishing performance on the stage of South Korea’s esteemed music award show, Asia Artists Awards, on December 14. After their performance, the singer, BM, started a live video session and mentioned the 4th generation boy group Stray Kids enjoying their performance.

While talking about his performance, the singer revealed that he had received a lot of energy from the Stray Kids members. BM opened up about how the LALALALA singers who were in the audience were supporting their performance while enjoying themselves. It charged him up to give a more power-packed performance.

As fans saw the clips of this moment, they were happy to hear Stray Kids sending love to the RED MOON singers. They took to social media to appreciate their gesture, stating that they are “The best people."

Expand Tweet

“I love their friendship so much!”: Fans rejoiced as Stray Kids hyped up KARD's 2023 AAA performance

Expand Tweet

Released in May this year, KARD members BM, J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo performed their electrifying songs ICKY and CAKE. While performing on stage, KARD member BM noticed some bright artists watching and enjoying their performances, which hyped him up with the utmost energy.

It was none other than Stray Kids singing and dancing to their songs during the 2023 Asia Artists Awards. The GUNSHOT singer spoke about this wholesome moment with fans during a live broadcast session. As translated by @multistanid on the X, BM said:

“When KARD was performing on stage Stray Kids friends from the start till the end they continuously gave us energy by singing, upon seeing that I felt really touched. I was already planning to turn up when Stray Kids performs so I did like that."

Expand Tweet

Multiple clips of the JYP Entertainment boy group grooving to the Bomb Bomb singers' performance went viral on the X. Delighted fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the ROCK-STAR singer's behavior at the award show. Here are some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans highlighted that the leader, Bang Chan, used to play and react to KARD's songs on his popular weekly live session called Chan's Room. On the other hand, the Ring the Alarm singers have also revealed that they enjoy Stray Kids songs.

2023 Asia Artist Awards

On December 14, the 2023 Asia Artist Award was held in the Philippines for the first time since its commencement. With renowned K-pop artists showcasing their exciting performances, it was streamed live on multiple platforms, including Weverse.

The event was hosted by K-pop stars like Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Won-young, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-Bin. KARD received the Best Musician Award. On the other hand, Stray Kids bagged the Stage of the Year Daesang Award and the Fabulous Award. The iconic producers' trio known as 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin) received the Best Creator Award.