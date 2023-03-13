“The Brenaissance is complete”: Internet erupts as Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor Oscar 

Brendan Fraser has officially won the Oscar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of morbidly obese English teacher, Charlie, in the Darren Aronofsky physiological drama The Whale.

The actor looked visibly shaken while taking the stage and appeared highly emotional during his acceptance speech. He thanked the Academy for the honor and exclaimed:

“Thank You. Thank You! So this is what the multiverse looks like! Oh. My. Goodness. I thank the Academy for this honor and our studio A24 for making such a bold film.”

Fraser went on to thank the filmmaker and writer Samuel D. Hunter, who penned the 2012 play of the same name, as well as his fellow Best Actor nominees:

“I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifetime and hauling me aboard the good ship ‘The Whale.’ It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse. Gentlemen, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so that we could see into your souls like no one else could do and it is my honor to be named alongside you in this category.”

The actor also acknowledged his co-star Hong Chau for her immense talent before reflecting on his journey:

“I started on this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped and I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement.”

Brendan Fraser went on to thank his fellow cast members, his sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, his managers and “best first mate” Jeanne [Moore.]

While Fraser received a standing ovation from the live audience, social media users also erupted in joy following his Best Actor win. Twitter user Hanzo Hasashi remarked that the “the Brenaissance” was complete with the Oscar Award:

Fraser edged out fellow nominees Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) to sweep the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Fans rejoice as Brendan Fraser wins the Oscar Award for Best Actor

Fans celebrated Brendan Fraser's Oscar win on Twitter (Image via Getty Images)

The 2023 Oscar Award for Best Actor went to Brendan Fraser for his role in the Darren Aronofsky film The Whale. The actor played the role of Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

The film marked Fraser’s first major role since his career comparatively slowed down in late 2000s amid health issues, personal struggles, and assault allegations against the-then HFPA president Philip Berk.

While The Whale received a mixed response upon its release, Fraser earned eventual critical acclaim and audience acknowledgement for his role. The actor’s Oscar Award win left fans elated, and many took to Twitter to respond to the victory:

In addition to the Academy Award, Brendan Fraser received several accolades for his role in The Whale, including a win at the Critics' Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as a Golden Globe Awards and a British Academy Film Awards nomination.

