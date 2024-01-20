“The Claudine Gay of the US military”: Internet reacts as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called to testify about secretive hospitalization

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding his recent secretive hospitalization. The controversy surrounding the lack of transparency has ignited a flurry of reactions on the internet.

The scrutiny began when news broke that Austin had been hospitalized for complications arising from a surgery.

The Pentagon faced criticism for not promptly disclosing the secretary's condition, leaving senior officials and even the White House uninformed for several days.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers expressed concern in a letter dated Thursday.

"While you did respond to some of my questions, a concerning number of questions were not addressed."

Rogers questioned whether Austin had instructed his staff not to inform the President or anyone else about the hospitalization, leading him to believe that information might be deliberately withheld from Congress.

In response, Austin's office highlighted their cooperation with the House Armed Services Committee, providing three letters in a "good-faith effort" to address concerns. They emphasized an ongoing internal review and the involvement of the Department of Defense Inspector General in a separate inquiry.

Netizens took to social media to make light of this ordeal, with one X user comparing Austin to former Harvard president Claudine Gay.

Internet users react to the news of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called to testify

As social media users came across the news of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called to testify about secretive hospitalization, they shared hilarious reactions.

Several internet users joked that he's going to lie and that no one is going to do anything about it.

Lloyd Austin, aged 70, underwent prostate surgery on December 22, leading to his hospitalization on New Year's Day due to complications. The call for Austin to testify gained momentum after reports emerged that Austin's aide had urged first responders to be discreet during the transport to the hospital on New Year's Day.

Austin, despite still being hospitalized, resumed virtual work on January 5 and authorized airstrikes on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. The Pentagon only made the hospitalization public on January 5, and the White House was not informed until January 4.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers expressed his dismay, stating:

"Maintaining the most ready and lethal force possible requires that everyone in the national security community be able to rely upon the secretary of defense’s availability and transparency."

He criticized Lloyd Austin for not exhibiting these qualities during the recent events.

The House Armed Services Committee has scheduled a hearing for February 14, where Austin is expected to address decisions to withhold information from the President, Congress, and the public. Rogers made it clear that he expects full honesty and cooperation from the defense secretary.