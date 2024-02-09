"The greatest exit ever": The Apprentice viewers react to Paul Bowen saying "Fair enough mate" after getting fired by Lord Sugar

Paul Bowen, the Lancashire pie shop owner, had his journey terminated by Lord Alan Sugar in the most recent episode of The Apprentice, which aired on February 9, 2024. As Bowen's profits fell short during his task, Lord Sugar fired Bowen, citing "too many mistakes."

As The Apprentice 2024 started, a wide range of applicants battled for Lord Sugar's approval and a £250,000 investment. Bowen, with his background in the pie-making business, entered the competition with confidence, claiming he could turn Lord Sugar into the "lord of the pies."

The show's week two tasked teams with selling mini cheesecakes to the public and a corporate client. Paul Bowen's pitch of white chocolate cheesecakes to Innocent Drinks failed, causing the men's team to lose.

Expand Tweet

Bowen's departure from The Apprentice garnered unexpected attention from viewers as he said:

"Fair enough mate, thank you very much."

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with users expressing amusement and admiration for Paul's unconventional response to being fired. Several viewers took to X to share their thoughts, with one user labeling it "the greatest exit ever."

Expand Tweet

Social media reacts to Paul Bowen's memorable exit

In week two's task on The Apprentice, teams were tasked with making and selling mini cheesecakes to both the public and a corporate client.

Bowen and his team's work swiftly unraveled, with their decision to sell chocolate cheesecakes to Innocent Drinks, receiving criticism and ultimately costing them their job. Despite Bowen's admission of mistakes during the boardroom meeting, Lord Sugar finally decided to fire him, citing the cumulative blunders throughout the work.

However, Bowen's exit from The Apprentice took a humorous turn as he responded to Lord Sugar's decision casually, garnering attention and praise from viewers on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Paul Bowen's journey and challenge on The Apprentice

According to Birmingham Live, Paul Bowen, the director of Bowen Pies, has a background in British Motocross and has appeared on television, notably Channel 4's First Dates in 2018. According to reports, his unusual attitude to his The Apprentice exit echoed his past television performances, injecting a sense of humor into an otherwise tense situation.

Although the team's target client, Innocent Drinks, specialized in healthy fruit and vegetable-based products, Bowen, the sub-team leader, encouraged the production and sale of chocolate cheesecakes throughout the mission.

His negotiation with Innocent Drinks was described as "an absolute car crash" by one of his teammates, highlighting the mismatch between the product and the client's preferences.

However, after the show, Bowen responded to his termination from the show through an Instagram post and thanked viewers for the "love and support."

As per Lancashire Telegraph, in the boardroom, Lord Sugar said:

“Paul, I admire you for admitting your mistakes but there were simply too many mistakes and so it is with regret, Paul, you’re fired.”

Despite his elimination from The Apprentice, Bowen's memorable exit and previous television appearances have solidified his presence in the minds of viewers.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE