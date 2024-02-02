"One of the greatest The Apprentice moments of all time": Dr Asif Munaf roasted for prematurely clapping when team’s results were read out

Season 18 of The Apprentice started airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Dr. Asif Munaf, one of the contestants of the current season, was caught up in an unexpected event that went viral on social media.

The episode, titled Highlands Corporate Away Day showcased a boardroom session, a scene from which has since taken social media by storm. It showed Dr. Munaf, a 34-year-old wellness company owner from Sheffield, began prematurely clapping before the team's results were announced.

The unexpected applause had his co-contestants confused as some asked what he was doing. Meanwhile, fans took to social media to make fun of the moment while also expressing their amusement at the same. On X, some fans said that they would've been incredibly embarrassed had they been on the show, one fan called it "one of the greatest The Apprentice moments of all time."

The Apprentice is a popular BBC reality show which began airing in 2005 and is currently on its 18th season. The show has candidates competing for a chance to secure an investment and mentorship from the business magnate Lord Sugar.

As mentioned earlier, The Apprentice season 18 was released on BBC One on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Since then, fans of the show have been trying to familiarize themselves with the diverse pool of candidates. However, one person who has made a lasting impression on them is Dr. Asif Munaf.

Dr Asif Munaf's The Apprentice moment

During the episode, competitors waited in suspense for the results of the first competition. At the time, Dr. Munaf's round of applause caused his fellow contestants to look puzzled at his unusual response.

While fans took to X to comment on the applause, Dr. Asif Munaf also responded to the same on X. Admitting the early clapping, he called himself a "glass half-full person."

The incident became a talking point among The Apprentice enthusiasts. Many reflected the unpredictable nature of the show and its ability to generate memorable moments.

Fans of The Apprentice reacted to Dr. Asif Munaf's early applause, which created a stir on X. While some users wondered why he began clapping, others said that doctor getting the maths wrong was hilarious.

As the social media reactions continue to circulate, it remains to be seen how Dr. Asif Munaf's journey on The Apprentice unfolds. The unpredictable nature of the show ensures that each episode brings fresh surprises and challenges for the candidates

Dr. Munaf's journey from Dragon's Den

Dr. Asif Munaf previously appeared on the BBC reality show Dragon's Den during its 15th series in 2018, prior to making his appearance on the show. He presented his product, Date Smoothie, to a powerful group of investors in an attempt to secure a £50,000 investment for a 10% share in his wellness company.

However, his venture into the Den did not go as planned. Asif's idea was met with a unanimous thumbs down from the Dragons, with Deborah Meaden offering constructive criticism that he seemed not to absorb. The experience was later described by Dr. Munaf as his "biggest business fail" to date in an interview with the BBC.

The contestant acknowledged the timing issues with his smoothie brand, stating, "It was far too early," indicating a learning experience from his Dragons' Den appearance.

Dr. Asif Munaf's journey on show continues, as viewers eagerly anticipate further developments and unexpected moments in the quest for Lord Sugar's investment and mentorship.