Death in Paradise season 13: Release date, cast, latest updates, and everything we know so far

Fans of Death in Paradise are in for a treat as Death in Paradise season 13 approaches, which will also mark its 100th episode, promising plenty of surprises. Starring Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, this popular detective drama continues to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, humor, and heart.

With consistently high viewership and positive critical reception, Death in Paradise concluded its 12th season last year and has secured renewals for two more series, extending its run until at least 2025. Executive producer Tim Key hints at an exciting milestone celebration in the premiere.

Death in Paradise season 13: Release date, episodes, and returning cast

Death in Paradise season 13 is anticipated to commence in January 2024, offering viewers a festive treat with the show's second Christmas special. While the BBC hasn't officially confirmed the start date, fans can expect more murder cases on Saint Marie, with DI Neville Parker leading the investigations.

Death in Paradise season 13 is expected to comprise eight episodes, consistent with previous seasons. Speculations surround guest appearances, with Hayley Mills potentially joining Death in Paradise season 13. Additionally, the possibility of Kris Marshall returning for a cameo adds another layer of excitement.

The heart of Death in Paradise lies in its ensemble cast, with Ralf Little reprising his role as DI Neville Parker. Don Warrington returns as the Commissioner, and Elizabeth Bourgine continues as Catherine Bordey. The cast also includes Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson, and Ginny Holder. Hayley Mills is rumored to guest-star, adding to the anticipation.

Death in Paradise: The future of the series

As Neville Parker returns, Death in Paradise season 13 will delve into mending a broken heart, following the dramatic events of the previous series. Neville's quest for love continues after facing unexpected betrayals. The Christmas special provided a glimpse into Neville's romantic struggles, leaving fans eager to discover what lies ahead.

A spin-off titled Beyond Paradise, featuring Kris Marshall's character Humphrey Goodman, started airing in 2023, while a second spin-off, Return to Paradise, was announced in November 2023 for ABC television in Australia and BBC One.

As Death in Paradise reaches its 100th episode milestone, fans can look forward to a season filled with intriguing cases, unexpected twists, and the charm of the Saint Marie detective team. With Ralf Little leading the cast and exciting guest appearances on the horizon, season 13 promises to celebrate the show's enduring success.

About the series

Death in Paradise is a British-French crime comedy-drama television series created by Robert Thorogood. The show has featured various lead actors, including Ben Miller (series 1–3), Kris Marshall (seasons 3–6), Ardal O'Hanlon (seasons 6–9), and Ralf Little (seasons 9–ongoing).

The series initially follows Detective Inspector Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, investigating a murder on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. After solving the case, Poole is reluctantly stationed on the island as the detective inspector, dealing with new cases.

The subsequent series introduces new detectives, including Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon, and Ralf Little, each bringing their unique dynamics to the island investigations.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, it airs on BBC One in the UK, France 2 in France, PBS, Ovation, and Britbox in the US and Canada.