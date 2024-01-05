Beyond Paradise season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

Beyond Paradise season 2 is set to captivate fans once again with its anticipated premiere in the spring of 2024. A gripping spin-off of the well-known Death in Paradise series, Beyond Paradise debuted on February 24, 2023, introducing Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his new phase of investigations in Shipton Abbott. Season 2 is expected to follow more such adventures.

The show's initial success paved the way for renewal, officially announced on April 8, 2023, with the promise of a second season as well as an intriguing Christmas special. The announcement of Beyond Paradise season 2 comes with the promise of suspense, mystery, and the usual fascination that has made this crime drama an eagerly anticipated addition to the British television scene.

Beyond Paradise season 2 tentative date and where to watch

The BBC and BritBox International co-commissioned season 2 of Beyond Paradise with creators Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan. The show is likely to debut in 2024, while the Christmas special aired in 2023.

The inaugural season of the show debuted on February 24, 2023, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and BritBox International in North America, the Nordic region, and South Africa. Additionally, fans can also stream season 1 on the platform for Prime Video.

The cast of Beyond Paradise season 2

Beyond Paradise season 2 will have the same cast as season 1, returning to the crime drama. There will be:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as Police Constable Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Zoe, the teenage daughter of Esther (portrayed by Melissa Sinadinou in the Christmas special), is expected to continue her role. Other familiar faces will include Josh Woods (Chris Jenks), a small-time thief, and Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison).

What is the plot of Beyond Paradise season 2?

New Adventures await in Beyond Paradise season 2 (Image via IMDb)

Beyond Paradise season 2 will have six one-hour episodes, like the first one. Shipton Abbott will once again serve as the show's center, with Humphrey, Esther, and the company cracking new cases.

In order to prevent Humphrey's boss from using the police station's closure as an excuse, they will strive to ensure that as many crimes are solved as possible. We wonder whether there will be a murder in season 2. To set season 1 apart from Death in Paradise, the creators were determined not to have any murders.

In the conclusion of season 1, Humphrey and Martha finally share their feelings about their infertility experience. Given that the pair has formally reconciled, viewers may witness their wedding in season 2.

Their adventure as prospective parents may still be ongoing. However, Martha might already have too much on her plate given how busy the Ten Mile Kitchen restaurant will be, especially now that her business partner and ex-fiance are probably going to be out of her life.

Their lives might become even more frantic than they were in the previous season as Humphrey re-joins the Shipton Abbott police department, and more strange and eccentric cases are sure to come across his desk.

Beyond Paradise season 1 can be streamed on Amazon Prime and the BritBox Amazon channel.